What EA Sports College Football 25 has to say about the Hokies opponents
It is all fun and games to look at the Hokies EA College Football 25 ratings. As 15 Tech players ring in ratings of 80 or above with cornerback Dorian Strong raking an a team-high 91 overall. However, today lets take a quick glance at what ratings EA has given each of Virginia Tech's highest rated players for each oppostion.
Vanderbilt
77 OVR 71 OFF 74 DEF
88 Overall SS CJ Taylor leads the charge for the Commadores as just three players mark in the 80's for Vanderbilt.
Marshall
74 OVR 69 OFF 68 DEF
ROLB Monroe Beard II and C Logan Osburn each share and 83 rating, OT Jermey Jones shortly trails behind with an 82 rating.
Old Dominion
74 OVR 67 OFF 72 DEF
All-American linebacker Jason Henderson skies above everyone else with a 91 rating. Just one more player in DT Denzel Lowry cracks an 80 rating.
Rutgers
82 OVR 76 OFF 82 DEF
10 Scarlett Knights make it into this list with the best being RB Kyle Monangai. Six of the 10 Rutgers players are on defense.
Miami
88 OVR 89 OFF 82
From head to toe, this Hurricane team is draped with talent. Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez leads the pack with a 91 overall. Yet there are 10 players who are 85 or better alone. By far the most versatile team thus far.
Stanford
82 OVR 78 OFF 78 DEF
Nine Cardinals bring in 80+ ratings, with the core of those coming in the linebacker room. Three separate backers take ratings of 83, 80, and 80. Corner Collin Wright brings in the team's highest rating at 88.
Boston College
84 OVR 78 OFF 80 DEF
It is a line heavy team for the Eagles. Five of Boston College's nine ratings over 80 stack up on either line, with Right end Donovan Ezeriuaku, sharing the blushes with Ozzy Trapilo and Cam Horsley each sharing a 85 overall.
Georgia Tech
80 OVR 80 OFF 74 DEF
Romello Height, Jamal Haynes and Eric Singleton Jr. add versatility on the Yellow Jackets, with the three of them each earning an 85 rating. Nine Jackets have the 80+ honors.
Syracuse
85 OVR 82 OFF 82 DEF
This is a well-stacked Orange side with talent littered across all 22 positions. 12 Orange players stack 80+ ratings, with 91 overall tight end Oronde Gadsen II leads new head coach Fran Brown's side.
Clemson
90 OVR 87 OFF 90 DEF
Suprise suprise, Clemson obviously is going to be the the most dangerous side the Hokies will take on this season. 11, yes 11 Tigers have over 85 rating. Linebacker Barrett Carter is one of the best players in the whole database with a 94 rating.
Duke
80 OVR 76 OFF 76 DEF
Whilst it is a steep drop off from Clemson, the Blue Devils have deep cornerback depth with three corners tallying over an 80 overall. However, wideout Jordan Moore takes the cake at 86 overall.
UVA
80 OVR 78 OFF 74 DEF
The Cavs are held up by 92-strong safety Jonas Sanker. Eight different Cavaliers mark an 80 or better. Tony Elliot has two wide receivers to lean on: Malachi Fields and former UNC transfer Andre Greene Jr.