What's Virginia Tech's Biggest Trap Game in 2024?
A Harvard Sports Analysis Collective study by Aaron Schatz gave a loose definition to the term "trap game', defining it as when "good teams lose to bad teams when they have a 'bigger' game against a better opponent in the following week." There is one game on Virginia Tech's schedule that seems like it fits this definition. 247sports analyst Carter Bahns highlights Virginia Tech's week 4 matchup vs Rutgers as the Hokie's biggest trap game.
"On the doorstep of Virginia Tech's biggest game of the season's first half — a road trip to Miami — lies a sneakily difficult home test against Rutgers. This Scarlet Knights squad generated rumblings all offseason aftercontinued to build his program back into a physically imposing, tough out in the Big Ten. It has a strong defense capable of containing Hokies quarterbackand a running game, featuring star ballcarrier, that can wear opponents down. If even one ounce of Virginia Tech's focus moves on to the Sept. 28 showdown with the Hurricanes, Rutgers will leave Lane Stadium in celebratory fashion."
This pick makes absolute sense, and Rutgers is likely the hardest out-of-conference game on the schedule. Rutgers was the surprise team in the Big Ten last year, finishing 7-6 after a 31-24 bowl win against Miami (FL). Greg Schiano, the winningest coach in Rutgers history, has the Scarlet Knights ready for another big year.
Minnesota transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is set to start for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers did not get much passing out of their offense last year, vying for the run attack instead. Rutgers' 2023 starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had less than impressive passing numbers. Wimsatt finished the season with nine passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and just shy of 1,750 passing yards. Kaliakmanis is looking to change the narrative of the Rutgers' offensive attack. Kaliakmanis finished the 2023 season with fourteen passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 1,838 passing yards. Kaliakmanis could be a weapon for offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and the Rutgers offense.
Florida State transfer Malcolm Ray should make an immediate impact on the Scarlet Knights' defensive unit which placed 16th in total defense in 2023. Fifth-year senior Robert Longerbeam should also step into the spot that Max Melton left at the cornerback position.
There's really no true holes in this Rutgers defense and they should be on a similar level this year. Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak has helped return much of Rutgers' talent on defense, and should have Rutgers in the top 25 for total defense again.
Rutgers has to be taken seriously by Virginia Tech, even though they play Miami the week after. The result of this game could also dictate the rest of the Hokies' season.