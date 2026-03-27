Who Boosted Their Stock At Virginia Tech's Pro Day?

Coming off a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2025, Virginia Tech football entered the offseason looking to reset. Despite the struggles, 11 Hokies participated in the program’s 2026 NFL Pro Day, with several turning in standout performances.

No. 1: P Nick Veltsistas

Punters are often one of the less-noticed players, but Veltsistas produced a stellar performance. After four years of not seeing game action, Veltsistas took the reins as the starting punter in 2025.

In 11 games, he tallied 47 punts and accumulated 2,137 punting yards, good for a 45.5 yards/kick mark. Per his HokieSports page, 14 of his kicks went for 50-plus yards, including a 68-yard punt against Louisville. Sixteen of his punts went inside the 20-yard line, while four went for touchbacks.

Though Veltsistas' control was occasionally awry when asked to directionally punt, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound punter was precise on his punts. His punts also possessed height, too; several hit the roof of the Beamer-Lawson Practice Facility, which is 86 feet tall.

Though it's a near-impossibility for multiple punters to get drafted, Veltsistas should have a fighting chance to stick on a practice squad.

No. 2: LB Jaden Keller

For much of his Virginia Tech career, Keller was a prospect with undeniable athletic ability and tangible upside, but often unrealized potential. In 2025, Keller finished with a 54,4 PFF grade on defense, No. 729 of 784 eligible linebackers.

But on Friday, Keller shone. After his 40-yard dash, he remarked to an unknown bystander that his time was in the 4.45-4.46-second range. Keller also put up a 9'11" broad jump total. He went for 10 feet on his final attempt, and he may have gotten the distance he needed; however, his momentum was too far forward, causing his last chance for the event to be nullified.

Keller, who stands at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, logged 50 tackles last season (third on the team), two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Though his statistics and on-field production proved to be vacillatory at times, Keller's raw

He's working out at multiple positions, too. During post-workout media, Keller stated that NFL teams were looking at him from a variety of positions, whether it be his native spot at linebacker, or as an edge rusher or defensive back.

"I was a little tired, wasn't expecting all of it," Keller remarked.

Though linebacker felt reassuring — Keller called it "natural" — that doesn't mean he doesn't want to shift to other positions that could lead to NFL opportunities. He pointed to Kyle Hamilton as an example, citing his versatility as something he aspires for. For Keller, versatility serves as a roadmap to getting on the field.

"If you can do it all and just be everywhere, that's a problem," Keller said. "... While I was in Nashville, I kind of knew that I was going to be some DB stuff, just because of my history with DB. I feel like my cover skills are very, very good, just compared to how a linebacker should be able to move."