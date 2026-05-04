Virginia Tech's Post-Spring Stock Report: Running Backs

Virginia Tech football's 2026 season draws ever closer, now sitting four and a half months from commencement. Ahead of the season, here's a look at the Hokies' running back corps, which is set to return much of its existing 2025 corps.

Updated Depth Chart

One point to note is that Virginia Tech was without two tailbacks for the spring: incumbent No. 1 Marcellous Hawkins, who was limited to individual drills and did not participate in the spring game, and true freshman Messiah Mickens. With that in mind, Hawkins still likely slots in as the top back. I feel comfortable slotting redshirt freshman Jeffrey Overton at second in the chart. Overton Jr. tootaled 146 rushing yards and a touchdown across the final four games of the season after recovering from a lower-body injury.

Behind him, though, the answer is unclear. Louisiana transfer Bill Davis has been mentioned at points, but the indication from the program is that there's still some way to go for him to carve out a role closer to the top two than to the crop behind. Head coach James Franklin remarked on Feb. 4 that the transfer back was "a cheeseburger away from 250 pounds", though Davis had slimmed down to 232 pounds. I think Davis slots in as the RB3 for now, but that Mickens and returnee Tyler Mason are closer than some may think.

Here's the depth chart:

Marcellous Hawkins Jeffrey Overton Jr. Bill Davis Tyler Mason Messiah Mickens

Trending Up Or Down?

I think it's too soon to tell. Overton Jr. should take a jump, but the other question is whether the triumvirate of Davis, Mason and Mickens can equal the production from Terion Stewart (82 carries, 469 rushing yards). I'm inclined to say no, but I also don't think that Virginia Tech will need to rely on the ground game to the extent that it did last season.

Moreover, 174 of Stewart's 469 yards — a career-high for the then-fifth-year tailback — came against N.C. State. Stewart eclipsed the 50-yard mark on two other occasions during the 2025 season.

As a baseline, I'll say Virginia Tech is around neutral to slightly up in its tailback room, though it could go further depending on Overton's progression in his (presumably) first full season of college football.

How Did Virginia Tech's Running Backs Do At The Spring Game?

In contrast to the 428 receiving yards amassed in April 18's spring game, only 106 net rushing yards came in the same contest. Overton Jr. accounted for the bulk of it, tallying 32 rushing yards on a quintet of carries. Not counting quarterbacks — Bryce Baker logged 32 yards, Ethan Grunkemeyer tabbed 12, Kelden Ryan nabbed five and Troy Huhn put up minus-31 — Virginia Tech's running backs logged 88 rushing yards. Walk-ons John Buetow and Darius Taylor took a single carry each for five and two yards, respectively, for the Maroon team. Meanwhile, fellow walk-on Gray Peterson nabbed 25 rushing yards on seven carries. Mason added on 20 rushing yards on five carries and Davis took four totes for as many net rushing yards.