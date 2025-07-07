Who Will Be Virginia Tech's Go-To Receiver This Season?
Virginia Tech has a sturdy history of producing high-level wideouts over the past couple of years. You have to look no further than the Hokies' coaching staff to be reminded of names like Cam Philips, a former Tech star who spent time in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, before moving to the XFL and the CFL.
Now, Phillips and wideout coach Fontel Mines will be tasked with commanding a wide receiver corps under new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.
Obviously, for the wide receiver slot, there will be a number of players reeling in catches all season long, but who will be deemed the WR1?
The candidates are Donavon Greene, Ayden Greene and Cameron Seldon.
Donavon Greene
Greene transfers from fellow ACC school Wake Forest where he starred since 2019. Thus far the North Carolina native has marked 102 receptions and over 1,800 yards and over 13 touchdowns averaging 56 yards per game.
The biggest concern with Greene is his injury history. Greene has missed two full seasons due to injury, which has hindered his status as one of the premier wideouts the ACC has to offer.
Greene spoke to the media in early April is about what the Tech staff wants from Greene. "Obviously just staying healthy for a full 12 months. I mean, that's one big goal for me and a big goal for him [wide receiver coach Fontel Mines] as I was coming in, and to just be a leader, be a more of a vocal guy, in that room."
Ayden Greene
Greene is an athletic freak who is bound to become a breakout star of Tech football. The junior had just under 300 yards on the year and looked as if he was evolving game by game.
Greene finished his sophomore season with two touchdowns. The season before, Greene finished with 56 yards his freshman year.
Cameron Seldon
Coming out of the 2022 class, Seldon, who hails from Browns Store, VA, and was the state's top recruit that year, committed to Tennessee as a running back. Over the past two years, he ran for 224 yards and one rushing touchdown on 48 carries as the team's second-stringer.
However, Seldon recorded only one reception over his two years in Knoxville, which was a two-yard loss in a blowout win over Chattanooga. But over this spring, Seldon took over as the team's slot receiver.
"He catches the ball more naturally than I anticipated," Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said to Tech Sideline after March 25's practice. "He's got really good speed, he's got a great build, he's got a really good work ethic.
"He's a really good-looking athlete that can run and has agility that works. He's got a burst. He's raw in a lot of areas, but we're excited to work with him."
In Virginia Tech's spring game on April 12, Seldon showed his explosive-play potential, grabbing the ball on a gadget play from fellow wideout Ayden Greene and taking it all the way for a 57-yard receiving touchdown.
"I didn't really have any thoughts, but when it happened, it was exciting," Seldon said. "I was running down the field by myself."
He didn’t record another reception that afternoon, but that was more a product of Virginia Tech’s deliberately vanilla game plan than anything else. The offense leaned heavily on the run and kept its cards close to the vest.