Will Virginia Tech Be a Big Spender in the Transfer Portal?

An already busy offseason is just getting started for Virginia Tech.

National Signing Day saw 22 new Hokies don the maroon and orange, including eight four-star prospects. Virginia Tech concluded its highest-ranked class since 2019, boasting a composite ranking of 24. While these new Hokies bring a bright future, Franklin has his eyes set on making a swift turnaround next year.

In the modern landscape of college football, the transfer portal has become an essential tool for crafting championship-caliber teams. Two of the four Heisman candidates this year were acquired through the portal. What both Diego Pavia and Fernando Mendoza have been able to do for their programs in such a short time has further emphasized the portal's prominence. However, Franklin hasn't been aggressive in the portal in recent years. His past three classes at Penn State were in the lower tier of the Big Ten. The change of landscape, plus the new staff entering Blacksburg, suggests this trend could come to an end.

A Hole at Quarterback

Let's revisit the current Heisman race. Diego Pavia made the move from New Mexico State to Vanderbilt before the 2024 offseason. Nobody expected a JUCO product that flew under everyone's radar to have his level of impact, let alone alter the course of history for Commodores football. Fernando Mendoza was a more sought-after transfer after successful play at Cal. After an undefeated 2025 and a Big Ten Championship, Mendoza is cruising his way to a possible first overall selection in next year's NFL Draft.

If Franklin wants an immediate impact at quarterback, he'll need to utilize the portal. Pop Watson has shown flashes, but he doesn't have a strong resume. The rest of the quarterback room will consist of career backups or freshmen. There's already been some intriguing names to enter the portal. The one that makes the most sense is Colton Jospeh. The proximity of the move, combined with the relationship Franklin has with ODU's Ricky Rahne, makes this one of the more realistic fits of the pool.

ODU QB Colton Joseph officially announced his intention to transfer. Joseph led the No. 15 offense in the country and was 4th in the nation in QB rushing yards with 1,007. He had 34 total TD on the year will be highly sought-after in the transfer portal.@WTKR3 @_ColtonJoseph1 pic.twitter.com/r4m3B6cURf — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) December 10, 2025

Some more high-profile names, like Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey and Texas's Trey Owens, provide the Hokies with some higher ceiling names to target. Franklin, however, will likely lean towards an experienced quarterback for his younger prospects to learn behind. There's plenty of time until the portal opens, and the field will broaden in the areas where Virginia Tech needs the most improvement.

Quality over Quantity

This upcoming transfer class shouldn't have high expectations in terms of volume. Last year, the Hokies brought in 30 transfers. The story of that class was the amount of talent leaving Blacksburg. Mansoor Delane, Xavier Chaplin, and Braelin Moore all went to LSU. Those key losses counteracted the talent they brought in.

Penn State brought in only eight transfers, yet had a higher ranked class. Franklin has been able to retain talent at a high level for years. He's able to recognize when holes need to be filled through the portal, but also gives players time to develop. Penn State lost twice as many players as it gained. Everyone Franklin brought in was a quality prospect. A similar mold could take place in Blacksburg this offseason.

THE TRANSFER PORTAL OPENS on Monday. Penn State coach James Franklin: “I’m pushing my staff to be very aggressive.” WATCH; pic.twitter.com/shTB7Kyvq7 — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) December 8, 2024

No matter who they target, Franklin will be aggressive. He emphasized aggression even when in pursuit of a National Championship in January. Players are going to depart the Hokies. The nature of the season, mixed with the change of staff, ensures this. The key to the portal isn't about filing the roster. Franklin will aim to bolster the roster's strengths in areas they need. The Hokies need playmakers on both sides of the ball, specifically at quarterback and cornerback. Those two positions are among the most important in the sport and the most expensive. If Franklin approaches the portal as he did with the recruiting cycle, the Hokies could see some impact players headed their way.

