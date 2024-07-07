Will Virginia Tech be a Program that Benefits From College Football Playoff Expansion?
It was not an easy thing to make the four-team College Football Playoff, but it is going to be easy for some teams to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. There are going to be programs that had not been able to get into the four-team that are going to have a really good shot at getting into the 12-team playoff and one of those programs is Virginia Tech. The Hokies have not been in contention for the College Football Playoff, but that might be changing this season.
Virginia Tech is returning a lot of production from last year's team, especially on offense. Quarterback Kyron Drones, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and a strong offensive line will make up one of the top rushing teams in the country in 2024. The defense has a strong front seven and cornerback Dorian Strong is a potential first round pick on defense. The Hokies also have a favorable schedule this season, making them a contender for the ACC title and the College Football Playoff.
Bleacher Report Analyst David Kenyon labeled the Hokies as a struggling program that needs to take advantage of college football playoff expansion:
"Virginia Tech ended a run of eight straight 10-win seasons in 2011 and has only reached that number once since then.
However, it sure looks attainable in 2024.
The nonconference slate of Vanderbilt, Marshall, Old Dominion and Rutgers is very favorable. Within the ACC, the Hokies avoid Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State—plus a rotating Notre Dame clash and even solid newcomer SMU.
In other words, Tech's toughest games are seemingly at Miami, home to Clemson and...a trip to Syracuse? Playing at Stanford or Duke?
Brent Pry inherited a mess in 2022 and finished 3-8, improved to 7-6 last season and, per ESPN, returns the most production in the country. Virginia Tech absolutely can contend in the ACC this season, and a fortunate bounce or two could put the Hokies on the periphery of the CFP.
What a jolt that would be for a toiling yet energized program."
Virginia Tech is getting quite a bit of love this offseason.
CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson gave his prediction for each win total in the ACC and he has the Hokies going over their win total, finishing with a 10-2 record:
Wins: at Vanderbilt, Marshall, at ODU, at Miami, at Stanford, Boston College, Georgia Tech, at Syracuse, at Duke, Virginia
Losses: Rutgers, Clemson
Analysis: "After three wins in Year 1 and seven in Year 2, both the oddsmakers and our projections are calling for another step forward for coach Brent Pry in Year 3 with the Hokies. It's not just the overwhelming amount of returning production from last season, but how that group performed during a stretch in which the Hokies closed the year with five in wins in their last seven games, with all five victories coming by at least 17 points. Things seemed to click in Blacksburg, and when you carry that over to a schedule that does not have Florida State, NC State or SMU, there is clear room for more upward movement within the league. Over 8.5 wins"
If this prediction comes true, it is hard to see how Virginia Tech would not be playing in the ACC title game with a 10-2 record, with one of the losses being a non-conference loss vs Rutgers. The Hokies would have the tiebreaker over Miami and Georgia Tech, so it could depend on how Florida State finishes.
If Virginia Tech did get to the ACC Championship Game, they would then have the opportunity to win the conference and qualify for the new 12-team playoff. Considering where the program was when Brent Pry took over, that would be a huge accomplishment in year three. Virginia Tech is getting a lot of love this offseason and one thing they are going to have to navigate is how to handle the expectations. Games against Miami and Clemson are going to be huge tests, but those might be the only games in which the Hokies are underdogs. Being able to play as a favorite is going to be vital for this team going into the season.