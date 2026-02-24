Hughes: Is Virginia Tech's Men's Basketball Team Meeting Expectations This Season?

Virginia Tech men's basketball overhauled its roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, ushering in 10 newcomers to reset the trajectory. The class was headlined by Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas, a high-upside international addition who hailed from Greece's professional ranks.

To stabilize the group, Virginia Tech added proven transfers in West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry and UNLV guard Jailen Bedford — experienced pieces meant to anchor a largely retooled rotation.

They joined a returning core of guards Ben Hammond, Tyler Johnson and Jaden Schutt, along with forward Tobi Lawal — players tasked with bridging last season to whatever this next era becomes.

This year's team was slated to be an upgrade from a lackluster 2024-25, where the team went 13-19 and failed to qualify for any postseason tournament, bowing out in the first round of the ACC Tournament after a double-overtime loss to California.

Through 28 games, the Hokies (18-10, 7-8 ACC) have produced a turbulent, but often enjoyable, ride. Virginia Tech has been competitive in the majority of its league bouts, and was within earshot of taking down top-seeded Duke. Yet, the Hokies' NCAA Tournament hopes have grown more and more unlikely due to a variety of cuts.

Four one-score losses. A Quadrant 3 loss, at the time, to Florida State. A feeling of could've, should've and would've.

That feeling pops up, especially in the one-possession losses. Against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech clawed back late, but yielded a game-winning three-pointer to Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese.

Against Stanford, Virginia Tech surrendered 26 second-half points to guard Ebuka Okorie. When Tech ventured to Dallas to play SMU, Hokies guard Ben Hammond and forward Tobi Lawal missed the front end of one-and-ones, setting the stage for Boopie Miller's half-court heave.

Against Miami, Virginia Tech allowed guard Tre Donaldson to log a career-high 32 points, including the game-winning go-ahead free throw.

Even in wins, Virginia Tech wasn't flawless. The Hokies nearly surrendered leads to Georgia Tech and Syracuse, hanging on to claim both.

Whether Virginia Tech can still make the tournament is yet to be seen, but even if it misses the tournament, is that considered an abject failure? I don't think so.

Since the 1995-96 season, Virginia Tech has made the NCAA Tournament seven times, doing so once under Seth Greenberg, three times (consecutive) under Buzz Williams and twice under Mike Young.

Perhaps you can argue that Young's tenure has not been as fruitful as Williams. According to sports-reference.com, on the Simple Rating System (SRS) metric, Virginia Tech logged totals of 1.29 (2014-15), 9.93 (2015-16), 12.77 (2016-17), 14.35 (2017-18) and 19.28 (2018-19) under Williams' tenure.

Under Young? 8.22 (2019-20), 12.59 (2020-21), 14.48 (2021-22), 9.36 (2022-23), 11.91 (2023-24), 2.62 (2024-25) and 13.53 (2025-26, in progress).

Under Williams, Virginia Tech logged an SRS higher than 11 in three of his five seasons. Meanwhile, the Hokies did so in four out of seven seasons under Young. Here's a look at how all 12 seasons between the two compare, sorted by SRS:

2018-19 - 19.28 (NCAAT) - Buzz Williams 2021-22 - 14.48 (NCAAT) - Mike Young 2017-18 - 14.35 (NCAAT) - Buzz Williams 2025-26 - 13.53 - Mike Young 2016-17 - 12.77 (NCAAT) - Buzz Williams 2020-21 - 12.59 (NCAAT) - Mike Young 2023-24 - 11.91 - Mike Young 2015-16 - 9.93 - Buzz Williams 2022-23 - 9.36 - Mike Young 2019-20 - 8.22 - Mike Young 2024-25 - 2.62 - Mike Young 2014-15 - 1.29 - Buzz Williams

Perhaps the disappointment surrounding Virginia Tech is around the fact that, save for its four losses, it could be in the tournament field, and by the SRS number, it is in the realm of being an NCAA Tournament team. The Hokies undeniably put themselves behind the 8-ball, costing themselves a pair of Quadrant 1 road victories. Yet, by historical precedence, this season does not represent a failure.

"They're physical. They execute," said Miami head coach Jai Lucas after the Hurricanes' 67-66 win over Virginia Tech Jan. 17. "... They've had bad luck. had to tell them I'm sorry after the game, because it's like their fourth loss under three seconds. And they would be at the top of the league. They would be right there with us if it weren't that way."

But going back to the preseason, the media ranked Virginia Tech at No. 12 in the preseason media poll. Should the Hokies' last three games go as such, they'll likely end up in that position or thereabout.

Virginia Tech's 2026 campaign is not a failure by historical standards. It's merely a disappointing one when looking through the lens of what this year could have been. Changing the results of the Hokies' four one-possession losses in ACC play would lift them to a 21-6 overall record, including a 10-4 ACC record.

Alas, that remains a hypothetical. Virginia Tech's next chance to stake its claim for an NCAA Tournament bid comes on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News