Winters: Dissecting the New Hire Hype Around Virginia Tech Football

After Virginia Tech football parted ways with Brent Pry on Sept. 14, the rumor mill instantly began churning about who would be the proper fit to restore the Hokies to their glory days.

There were multiple names thrown about, but one of the most prominent suggestions was former Penn State head coach James Franklin. Even Nick Saban and Pat McAfee agreed that of all the potential coaches being suggested, Franklin would be a slam dunk for Virginia Tech.

They're ALL IN at Virginia Tech..



James Franklin would be a GREAT hire#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Y4R6NJZprS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 15, 2025

Franklin brings an impressive resume to Blacksburg, and the Hokie-faithful were ecstatic to learn on Nov. 17 that the rumors were true.

After 15 years under his belt as a wide-receiver coach, Vanderbilt took a chance on Franklin and offered him his first ever head coaching gig. As the head of the Commodores, Franklin blew everyone's expectations out of the water as he led the SEC squad to three consecutive bowl games, becoming the first coach in program history to do so.

Franklin found success in Nashville very early in his tenure, improving from a .500 finish his first season to a 9-4 finish the following season. In his three years with Vanderbilt, Franklin recorded a combined 25 wins, the highest in program history.

Franklin's success with Vanderbilt then caught the attention of Penn State. He was appointed as the Nittany Lions' head coach in 2014 and stood at the helm for 12 seasons. Throughout his tenure with Penn State, Franklin brought a lot of success to the program, including a program-first bid to the College Football Playoffs in 2024.

Along with his stellar experience, Franklin brings many talented players to the field. Following Virginia Tech's decision to appoint Franklin as head coach, 11 incoming freshmen have followed in Franklin's footsteps and decommitted from Penn State in favor of the Hokies, contributing to the No. 23 recruiting class in the country.

“We grew up with a Virginia Tech that was kickin’ butt and taking names, and this is gonna be the type of class and the type of young men that are gonna help us restore that.” 🏆



With James Franklin at the helm, Virginia Tech Football now has the No. 23 recruiting class in the… pic.twitter.com/0dwFrsQOJw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 3, 2025

The conversation surrounding Franklin's hire has been overwhelmingly positive as Virginia Tech seeks to return to their "Beamer Ball" days of success. However, this is not the first time that the Hokie-faithful have hyped up a new hire as their potential missing piece.

In 2021, Virginia Tech hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. As the defensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions, Pry saw many successes including a No. 8 national ranking in scoring defense a nation-leading 22 forced fumbles in 2019. It was clear to Virginia Tech football fans that Pry was well versed in defensive tactics, but what truly made him stand out to the Hokie-faithful was his proximity to Virginia Tech football.

From 1995 to 1997, Pry served as a defensive graduate assistant for the Hokies. During his first tenure with Virginia Tech football, Pry was under the tutelage of Frank Beamer and Bud Foster, who both gave their nod of approval for the hiring of Pry.

Virginia Tech is getting a great coach and wonderful fit for our football program. Not only is Brent exceptionally intelligent, he also possesses a great deal of football knowledge...I'm confident he'll do a tremendous job as head coach of the Hokies. Frank Beamer, 2021

While the news of a fresh hire is always exciting for Virginia Tech football fans, especially given the programs' struggles following the Frank Beamer-era, they hype for Franklin feels markedly different from the excitement around Pry.

Fans admired Pry's football knowledge and experience, and adored his passion for Blacksburg, which still stands true even after parting ways from the Hokies. However, with Franklin's proven track record of turning football programs around and his strong recruiting profile, there appears to be an unquestionable trust that Franklin will have a positive effect on the Hokie football program.

More Virginia Tech Football News: