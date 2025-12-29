Would Virginia Tech Have Any Chance At Landing Elite Transfer Wide Receiver Cam Coleman?

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday and the biggest name to enter happened this morning. Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, a former five star recruit, is entering the portal and he immediately became the top player in the portal.

Coleman will enter the @247SportsPortal rankings as the No. 1 overall prospect on my big board. Undeniable talent but could certainly still use some polish as a route runner while improving his consistency at the catch point. Big decision ahead for his future. https://t.co/QMQ1RlO9AV — Cooper Petagna (@cooperpetagna) December 29, 2025

There is going to be no shortage of teams that are going to be lining up to get their shot at landing one of the elite wide receiver talents in the country.

Could Virginia Tech be one of those teams?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While I think it is an extreme longshot, Virginia Tech should try and position themselves to try and land Coleman, but it would not be easy for a number of reasons.

First, Virginia Tech has a big question at quarterback. When you don't know who the quarterback is going to be, that makes it nearly impossible to land an elite talent at wide receiver. For the past two seasons, Coleman has had to deal with erratic and poor quarterback play at Auburn and I would assume that is one of the reasons that he is no longer on The Plains. If Virginia Tech could land a top transfer portal quarterback quickly, it would greatly improve their chances of landing Coleman.

The money question is also going to be there. Coleman is almost certainly going to command a large amount which can be tough to pay to a wide receiver, no matter how good they are.

However, James Franklin was a very good recruiter at Penn State and landed elite talent. One of the reasons that Penn State could not reach the top of the sport was because of their wide receiver play and I would bet that Franklin is going to want to learn from his mistakes and make sure that he does not have that same problem.

Quarterback options

If Virginia Tech could land a portal quarterback, that would improve their longshot chances of landing Coleman. Who are some options for the Hokies?

There is going to be a lot of dot connecting with former Missouri and Penn State QB Beau Pribula and Virginia Tech, and it makes a lot of sense, given the familiarity with Franklin and the other staffers. However, is Pribula the best option for the Hokies?

Other quarterbacks that are in the portal include Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Florida's DJ Lagway, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, and others.

Sorsby has been connected to Texas Tech since he entered the portal and he is likely to be the most coveted quarterback on the market due to his overall experience and dual-threat ability. Leavitt is along the same lines. He took Arizona State to the College Football Playoff last season and if not for an injury, could have gotten the Sun Devils back there this season.

Lagway and Raiola are big upside swings that could end poorly. They both have first round pick upside, but have their drawbacks. Lagway has been injured over the course of his career and has been turnover prone as well. Raiola has been a little more consistent, but is coming off a season ending injury and has not reached his talent ceiling from when he was the top high school quarterback recruit.

Things are going to be interesting to follow and it would not be surprising to Pribula end up with Virginia Tech and Franklin. Let's see what happens when the portal opens this week.

