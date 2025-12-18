For those who may not have been privy to it beforehand, I am a member of Virginia Tech’s student media corps. I'm a sophomore in the university's School of Communication, aiming for a Bachelor of Arts in multimedia journalism, at the time of writing. In just three semesters, I’ve had a front-row seat to a university in constant motion, one shaped not only by change, but by moments that will linger long after their immediacy fades.

On the field, there were performances that demanded attention. Bhayshul Tuten’s 266-yard outburst against Boston College in 2024 wasn't just a career day; it was a reminder of how quickly Lane Stadium can tilt when everything aligns. It was the kind of afternoon that cut through routine coverage and forced pausing, recognizing that you were watching something that would be referenced as a piece of history years later. That day, I wasn't there as media. Rather, I was i the stands with a good friend of mine watching history be broken.

There were also moments defined by incredulity. The now-infamous Hail Mary against Miami that was initially ruled complete only to be overturned became a major sticking point in a 2024 season that felt like a missed opportunity, a 6-7 season that could have been 10-3 or perhaps, even better, if not for several key mistakes and coaching gaffes.

Not every defining moment unfolded during competition. Virginia Tech hosting Metallica on May 7, a moment that I remarked on X (formerly Twitter) was "one of the best nights of my life" marked a different kind of milestone. It was one that transformed the campus and reinforced how sports and music often intersect in unexpected ways. It was a reminder that being part of a university experience extends beyond wins and losses and that feeling of it being one of the pivotal nights of my life still stands.

Back to the court: Virginia Tech men’s basketball landed its first five-star recruit, Neoklis Avdalas, in 14 years, reestablishing the Hokies as a potential force in the ACC. Through 12 games, the Hokies sit at 10-2, sporting four Quad 2 wins at the time of writing. Tech's only two losses came to Saint Mary's and VCU in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, held over Thanksgiving.

On the gridiron too, changes have arrived at head whistle and are continuing to cascade. Former Penn State head coach James Franklin was announced as the Hokies' head man on Nov. 17. The offensive and defensive sides of the staff are currently works-in-progress, with Ty Howle set to take over as offensive coordinator and former Hokies head whistle Brent Pry to return to the program as the team's defensive coordinator.

That's not even noting the $229 million investment pledged over the next four years, or the anonymous $20 million donation to the Hokies' athletic department. Simply put: So much has happened since the 2024 academic year kicked off.

Neo had people buzzing Saturday 🇬🇷🤯 @neoo1721 pic.twitter.com/HYgQgkxr2j — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) November 10, 2025

Experiencing all of this as a student journalist changed the way each moment landed. None of it existed in isolation. What might have felt singular from the outside instead arrived as part of a constant surge, moments stacking on top of one another with little time to fully absorb any of them.

They were not simply events to witness or react to, but pieces of a much larger record that demanded context and continuity. Historic performances, controversial rulings, cultural milestones, and program-defining decisions unfolded in rapid succession, compressing years’ worth of significance into a year and a half of my college experience.

Taken together, they formed more than a collection of memories. They became evidence of just how much can happen in a remarkably short window, especially within the ecosystem of a major university. It warrants reflection.

