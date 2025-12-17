Jeffrey Overton Jr. Announces His Return to Virginia Tech

Jeffrey Overton Jr. just announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to Virginia Tech for next season. The Woodbridge, Va. native and decorated high school football athlete will return to the team, a move that brings continuity to the Hokies' rushing attack despite signicant coaching changes.

Overton arrived in Blacksburg as one of the most accomplished high school backs in the Commonwealth. Across four varsity seasons at Freedom High School and Hayfield Secondary, he rushed for more than 8,100 career yards. As a senior, he posted over 1,500 rushing yards, 36 touchdowns and 425 receiving yards. His efforts gave him a first-team all-state selection and the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year.

His freshman year at Virginia Tech showed flashes of that talent, even though he missed the first eight games recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in December of 2024.

Across four games, he made the most of his opportunities, totaling 146 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. His sole collegiate touchdown came on a 38-yard run against Miami, giving a glimpse of the big play potential Hokies fans hope to see more of.

TOUCHDOWN JEFFREY OVERTON JR. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9CWRcvpdVr — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 22, 2025

Overton's biggest opportunity came when he was the number one back in the final game against Virginia due to an injury that sidelined Marcellous Hawkins. In that game, Overton rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries, including a rush he broke for 31 yards.

Overton's decision to return is particularly notable given the recent changes surrounding the running back room. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks announced earlier this week that he would not be returning after three seasons at Virginia Tech.

An important thing to note is that in Overton's post on X, he tagged Norval McKenzie. McKenzie is the current running backs coach and run game coordinator at Georgia Tech. He has overseen one of the most productive rushing attacks in the entire ACC in his three years at Georgia Tech.

CBS Sports college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz posted on X that Virginia Tech is targeting McKenzie to be its next running backs coach. While the university has not confirmed the move, Overton's post adds to the growing indication that McKenzie is heading to Blacksburg.

Looking ahead, the Hokies' running back room could shape up to be one of the more dangerous rushing attacks in the ACC. Overton joins a mix of potential returning players and new faces like incoming freshman Messiah Mickens, creating competition and flexibility in the backfield. Overton's return gives Virginia Tech a proven, high-upside option the Hokies look to build their rushing attack around.

