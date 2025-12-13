A Way-Too-Early Look at Virginia Tech Football’s 2026 Schedule

Virginia Tech football won’t begin its 2026 campaign until Sept. 5, but the shape of the season is already visible. Here’s an early look at the 12 opponents the Hokies are set to face, with context on what each matchup could present long before kickoff.

VMI

VMI presents traditional in-state FCS matchup that functions as a baseline game, as well as a tune-up. A military school. VMI will attempt to shorten the contest through structure and physicality, but Virginia Tech’s depth should show over four quarters. Execution and health matter more than margin here, especially with larger tests looming. This is a good test to see who could contribute in Year 1 under new head whistle James Franklin.

Old Dominion

This series has lost any “easy win” label. Old Dominion has proven it can match Tech’s physicality and capitalize on mistakes, particularly early in seasons. The Monarchs will treat this as a measuring stick and Virginia Tech’s focus and line play will largely determine whether this one stays uncomfortable. After last year's 45-26 blowout loss, where the Hokies trailed 28-0 at halftime, a rebound is needed, especially so in a year like this.

at Maryland

This one's non-conference road test against a Big Ten opponent that plays fast offensively, but is one that's recently struggled. The Terrapins have gone 4-8 in their last two seasons, but all of their last 16 losses over the past two years have come vs. Big 10 opponents. For Tech, this is a useful barometer game, one that reveals how ready the roster is away from Lane Stadium.

James Madison*

This is the likely casualty since the ACC is expanding its conference slate to nine games. If played, it’s no tune-up. JMU has built a legitimate FBS program with structure and sits at No. 19 in the AP poll at the time of writing. The Dukes qualified for the College Football Playoff this year, too; they'll take on Oregon in the first round. This would be an emotionally charged in-state game that tests Virginia Tech’s maturity and ability to handle pressure beyond talent.

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s offensive approach can vary year to year, especially so in 2026 with no Haynes King, but discipline is always required defensively. Tech’s success here hinges on assignment soundness and limiting explosive plays. This matchup depends mostly on who ends up as the starting quarterback for both schools.

NC State

NC State will test Tech’s run fits and patience on offense, forcing extended drives rather than quick scores. They did so last year with C.J. Bailey and they're likely to do so again this year. This is the type of ACC game where field position and third downs quietly decide the outcome.

Pittsburgh

The last time Virginia Tech faced Pitt in 2023, it marked one of Kyron Drones’ strongest outings, as he threw for three touchdowns. Drones is no longer in Blacksburg and Pitt has been steady since. The Panthers were volatile in 2024, opening 7-0 before losing their final six, then rebounded in 2025 with an 8-4 finish and a 6-2 ACC record. A win over Miami would have sent Pitt to the ACC Championship Game to face Virginia, but it was a solid season, nonetheless. I'll go and say early that I think Pitt will be a betting favorite coming into this contest.

Virginia

Coming off a loss to the ‘Hoos in the Commonwealth Clash, Virginia’s 2026 outlook depends heavily on Chandler Morris. If he returns for a seventh year, the Cavaliers retain stability under center; if not, the search for a top running back in the portal becomes critical. Tech will face a team in transition but one that is likely still disciplined.

at Miami

Miami’s ceiling in 2026 may hinge on quarterback play. With Carson Beck gone, the Hurricanes will again turn to the portal; the return on that move will shape their offense. The skill talent and speed remain, but consistency under center will determine whether this is a true ACC test or a manageable road trip.

at Boston College

This profiles as a classic road grind against a team that wants to slow everything down. This likely is a game where patience matters against an opponent Virginia Tech seems to struggle against in almost every sport.

at California

Travel, time change and style contrast all factor in. Led by sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will try to stretch the field horizontally and force Tech to defend in space. Managing energy and avoiding sluggish starts will be key on a trip that tests preparation more than emotion.

at Clemson

Depending on if the Tigers can rebound to their ACC-power selves, this could be the schedule’s most demanding test on paper. For Virginia Tech, this game measures how close the program is to competing with the ACC’s standard rather than simply surviving the environment.

