NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Running Back Bhayshul Tuten
Hailing as a transfer from NCA&T, running back Bhayshul Tuten exploded onto the scene as a great NFL quality running back, during his two years at Virginia Tech.
Tuten broke the Virginia Tech single-game record for rushing yards (266), in the Hokies' 42-21 week seven blowout over ACC foe Boston College last season.
The Paulsboro, NJ, native tallied 15 rushing touchdowns last year and averaged 6.3 yards per rush, last year alone.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Tuten sits as the 6th best halfback prospect, which may fuel the "underdog" Tuten as he received just one offer coming out of high school, coming from the NC A&T Aggies.
Tuten's explosive speed reeled him in an impressive 4.38 time taking the first under 4.40 time.
Below is NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein's analysis.
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame
