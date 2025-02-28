NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Cornerback Dorian Strong
During Dorian Strong's cornerback tenure at Virginia Tech, he was always viewed as the no.2 guy, which mostly involved filling in with the now transferred Mansoor Delane.
Strongs' elite cornerback play nominated him to the 2023 All-ACC Third Team, and All-ACC Honorable mention, in back-to-back years.
The Maryland native finished 2024 with a 73.9 PFF grade which earned him an offical invite to this year's NFL Draft Combine.
Friday was Strong's day to put himself in the limelight with his 40-yard dash times, and he impressed with a 4.50 time
Here is the scouting report on Strong courtesy of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
Overview
"Long, instinctive cornerback who can be a disruptive press corner or scan the field for ball production in zone. Strong has average play strength getting off of blocks and tackling, but it doesn’t bother his press redirect or ability to effectively contest catches. He has issues matching route breaks and flipping to sprint against deep targets due to average hips and foot quickness. He plays with adequate field awareness and anticipation in reading the quarterback. Strong should begin his career as a backup, but his cover talent could ultimately overcome any coverage concerns on the next level."
Strengths
- Effective jab with lateral slide to sidetrack release and route timing.
- Studies quarterback from deep zone and anticipates his action.
- Plays with plus instincts and route anticipation in his drops.
- Stays tight to wideout’s chest when phasing the route.
- Takes clues from receiver’s eyes to time his turn and locate.
- Hand swipes at catch point are accurate and well-timed.
- Drops low and takes out runner’s legs with a wrap or chop.
Weaknesses
- Leggy movements create lagging change of direction in space.
- Small stalls with his turn-and-run and lateral transitions.
- Greedy intentions create opportunity to beat him with high/low and double-moves.
- Targeted by physical perimeter blocking from Vanderbilt.
- Flies into run support with steep angles and will lose contain.
