For many players, hearing their name called in the MLB draft signals the end of their college careers. For right-handed pitcher Aiden Robertson, it marked the beginning of a different path.

Rather than signing a professional contract, the right-handed pitcher chose to continue his development at Virginia Tech, believing that another step in college baseball would better prepare him for the long term. Drafted in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, Robertson opted to bet on growth, opportunity and a place that quickly felt like home.

“Honestly, I love Blacksburg,” Robertson said. “It felt like home from the moment I showed up on campus. It’s a beautiful place with great people.”

Robertson arrives in Blacksburg after an impressive run at Walters State, where he emerged as one of the top pitchers in junior college baseball. In 18 starts, he logged 89.2 innings, struck out 130 batters and posted a 4.12 ERA while compiling a 13-1 record. The numbers reflect both durability and dominance, but they only tell part of the story.

His growth over two seasons stood out most to those who worked with him daily.

“He was a great player for us,” said Walters State head coach David Shelton. “Watching him develop over a two-year period is why we get into coaching. I watched him go from a guy throwing 86 or 87 miles an hour. By the end of year two, he’s throwing 93 to 95 mph and striking out everybody he faced.”

That jump in velocity and command elevated Robertson’s profile and ultimately led to his name being called on draft day. Still, turning professional was never a foregone conclusion.

“I had no intentions of getting drafted,” Robertson said. “I had already pulled my name out after the 11th round. I didn’t have any teams coming close to what I envisioned for myself in professional baseball. The Rangers came pretty close, but they didn’t reach that number.”

For Robertson, the decision centered on more than just draft status. It was about fit, timing and long-term development. Virginia Tech presented a chance to face high-level competition while continuing to refine his arsenal under a staff he trusted.

Despite being drafted, the Hokies were able to land Robertson, and expectations are already high. Robertson enters a pitching staff with experience at the top, but he is viewed as a serious contender for a major role, whether as a starter or a high-leverage arm.

“Beyond [Brett Renfrow and Griffin Stieg], Robertson is certainly one of [the contenders to earn the third starting role],” Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc said. “I’m talking about elite-level talent. Guys I would have no problem running out there against Florida State, Mississippi State or James Madison on a Tuesday.”

While the opportunity ahead excites him, Robertson emphasized that his time at Walters State remains foundational to who he is as a pitcher. Spending two years in the junior college ranks helped shape his confidence, competitiveness and approach to the game.

“Walters State really shaped my career,” Robertson said. “I give a lot of credit to Coach David Shelton. He knows how to win, and he knows how to develop players. He instills confidence in you because of what we go through in the fall. It’s a great spot to be, and I would recommend the junior college route to anybody.”

Now at Virginia Tech, Robertson isn’t focused solely on improving his draft stock. He’s focused on contributing to a program with postseason aspirations and helping the Hokies win games. Last year, Virginia Tech went 31-25 with a 12-18 ACC mark, stumbling after narrowly cracking the top-25 midway through the campaign.

During the Hokies' media day, head coach John Szefc remarked that Robertson was among Tech's top options for starting reps amid what appears to be a much deeper pitching corps than last year's.

Still, improving his draft stock will come if Robertson has a good season. The junior, who has two years of eligibility left, will be draft-eligible again after this season, opening up a potential route to the major leagues if 2026 goes according to plan. The goal remains simple, though.

“I just want to win,” Robertson said. “I’m used to winning, and I don’t take losing lightly.”

That mindset, paired with his physical development and experience, makes Robertson one of the more intriguing additions to the Hokies’ pitching staff this season. For him, the decision to stay in college wasn’t about delaying the next level — it was about making sure he’s ready when that time arrives.

