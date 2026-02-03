Four Breakout Candidates For Virginia Tech Baseball

With the season fast approaching and winter scouting reports nearly complete, several players have emerged as candidates to take on expanded roles in 2026. Among them are a handful with genuine breakout potential, and below are four players poised to make that leap.

No. 1: Peyton Smith

Smith comes to Virginia Tech with a resume that doesn't appear to be very good, but he made a major change this offseason in the way he delivers pitches. He began throwing from a sidearm motion while retaining a fastball and sinker that both sit in the 90's, along with a sweeper that is devastating from the sidearm slot.

James Peyton Smith

Transfer Portal, 1 year of eligibility

Newly developed sidearm (2 months old)

Currently playing in TCL with Brazos Valley Bombers (stats below)

4 seam- 90-93 T94

Sinker - 90-93

Sweeper - 79-82

Contact info

Phone number- 615-406-1902 pic.twitter.com/uDRCRbW5AB — Peyton (@jpsbaseball06) June 22, 2025

Virginia Tech head baseball coach John Szefc raved about him back in the fall, remarking that he is somebody who has impressed Szefc and the staff. Virginia Tech has one of the country's best pitching labs and now has pitching coaches who know how to properly use them for the betterment of a player. It will be interesting to see what Smith can do this spring.

No. 2: Josh Berzonski

Josh Berzonski came to Virginia Tech following a dominant start to his career with Penn State Harrisburg. His venture to Blacksburg followed a two-year stint at PSU Harrisburg, where he was a DIII All-American, boasting a 1.70 ERA across 47.2 innnings in 2024.

Last season with the Hokies, Berzonski had a 3.38 ERA over 21.1 innings, but his season was cut short due to an injury. His best performance on the season came in his final outing, where he threw three innings against VCU. He allowed just two hits and struck out three batters without allowing a score.

Berzonski holds potential and strong production. He is somebody who could take a massive step forward from the left-hand side in Virginia Tech's bullpen.

No. 3: Anderson French

Coming off of his true freshman campaign, Anderson French is looking to establish himself as one of the league's top catchers. He will have to fight for playing time with Henry Cooke, but you could also see him play at designated hitter, first base or even in the outfield, should John Szefc opt to move him there.

Last season, French hit .247 with three home runs and 11 RBI, but he carries much more power than is advertised. Along with that, he has a very strong eye. He walked at a stellar 21% clip.

While a starting role is far from locked up for French, he will have every opportunity to earn time in multiple different roles as he looks to establish himself as one of Virginia Tech's top hitters.

More Virginia Tech News: