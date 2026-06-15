Breakout Virginia Tech Infielder Ethan Ball Announces Return For 2027

After a breakout true freshman season, Ethan Ball has announced his intentions to return to Virginia Tech, marking the fifth of six everyday starters expected to return for the Hokies in 2027. The lone exception is technically shortstop Pete Daniel, who the program previously posted an announcement on regarding his future before later deleting it.

Arriving in Blacksburg, Ball was already one of the most highly regarded freshmen in the country. The Northern Virginia native was ranked among the top 75 recruits nationally and was considered the No. 34 incoming freshman in the nation, a ranking that excluded players who had been selected and signed in the MLB Draft.

As a true freshman, Ball blasted 17 home runs and drove in 52 runs while slashing .310/.420/.660. His offensive production translated to a stellar 145 wRC+, making him one of the most productive hitters in the ACC and one of the top freshmen in the nation.

His breakout campaign earned multiple Freshman All-American honors. Ball was named a First Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game and received Second Team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He also earned a place on the NCAA Los Angeles Regional All-Tournament Team after going 2-for-6 with a double and a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning against UCLA.

Availability was another key component of Ball's freshman season. On a team that played 56 games, Ball appeared in 55 and started 54, ranking second on the team in both categories behind only Sam Grube, who played and started all 56 contests. Ball quickly became a fixture in John Szefc's lineup and was one of the key players who maintained a consistent presence throughout the season.

Ball's overall impact went beyond the batter's box. He posted a team-leading 3.35 WAR and showed significant improvement defensively as the season progressed. By year's end, he graded out as a plus defender, finishing with a 0.48 defensive WAR and 6.48 defensive runs saved.

The freshman slugger also showcased versatility within the lineup. While he spent time in several different spots, Ball consistently remained near the top of the order, most commonly hitting second, third or fourth. During portions of the middle of the season, he briefly shifted into the five-hole, but regardless of his placement, he remained one of Virginia Tech's most dangerous bats.

With Ball set to return and a large portion of the lineup expected back in 2027, the Hokies will retain one of the most productive young cores in the ACC as they look to build upon the success of the 2026 season.