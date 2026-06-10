Two Virginia Tech Baseball Pitchers Announce Return For 2027 Season

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Yesterday on socials, Virginia Tech baseball announced the return of both Logan Eisenreich and Ethan Grim for the 2027 season, both of which will be odds-on favorites to secure a pair of spots in the starting pitching rotation next season.

At noon yesterday, Eisenreich was the first name confirmed. In 2026, Eisenreich threw 46 innings across five starts and 14 bullpen appearances, where he struck out 58 batters and walked 26, logging a 6.07 ERA across the season with a 6.33 conference ERA. He found himself in a starting role on the mound late in the season.

As a starter, Eisenreich was one of the better arms on the staff, logging a 4.38 ERA across 24.2 innings, striking out 32 batters. Factoring in a 4.2 inning "relief" outing against Notre Dame — where Eisenreich took the mound before the game's starter was able to record an out — that ERA drops to 3.99, and down to 3.16.

After missing his senior season in high school due to Tommy John surgery, Eisenreich's freshman season was more of a rehab stint, where he threw just 24 innings over 11 apperances. His first fully healthy season in college was this past year, and he will look to take a big jump going into his second healthy season.

Ethan Grim wasn't quite as successful as Eisenreich this past season, though he still carved out a significant role. As a true freshman, Grim's career started off strong, throwing 12.2 innings across his first three starts, throwing for a 3.55 ERA and striking out 17 batters.

On the entire season, Grim posted a 7.15 ERA with seven starts and 45.1 total innings. He also had 12 appearances out of the bullpen. He logged 49 strikeouts and walked 25 batters on the season.

Grim's ERA doesn't tell the full story either. He is a very toolsy arm who has seen his fastball ride up to 96 and sit in the low-mid 90's with life, which is up about 3-5 MPH from where he was when he got to campus last fall.

He also had five appearances — four of which were starts — that would be referred to as 'blow ups' where he logged 2.1 innings and surrendered 18 earned runs. If you take those out of the equation — it's slighty cherry-picking but gives context to how good Grim has the capability to be — his ERA drops down to 3.77.

Both Eisenreich and Grim project as the top two starters for the Hokies next season, taking a lot of stress off of the need to recruit transfer portal pitchers that the coaching staff believes could be ACC-starter capable.