Chatfield's Career Day Powers Virginia Tech Softball Past North Carolina on Senior Day

110-minute rain delays usually kill momentum. Hitters are cooled down, pitchers are tightened up and both teams have to restart their timing from scratch. For Virginia Tech first baseman Michelle Chatfield, it was just a warm-up.

After a soggy start to the afternoon, Chatfield erupted for a historic afternoon, launching three home runs and driving in a program record nine RBIs as the No. 16 Hokies (40-9, 14-6 ACC) trounced North Carolina (31-17, 9-14 ACC), 14-5, in five innings on Saturday at Tech Softball Park.

"That's cool," Chatfield said of the RBI record. "A record is there for whoever to see, but I'm more happy about the team win."

Before the near two-hour delay, the Tar Heels struck first, scoring three runs before Hokies left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone recorded an out. Carolina third baseman Shelby Barbee did the damage, lacing a bases-clearing double down the right-field line, ending Mazzarone's day as the delay set in.

Mazzarone exited allowing three earned runs on two hits with two walks. It was her first outing of the season in which she failed to retire an opposing batter.

"Slow start," said Tech head coach Pete D'Amour. "It didn't bother us. Kind of what we've been preaching this whole year, stick with it. We did a good job, because we went down three runs in the first. We could have laid down. They just got stronger and stronger."

The pause that followed could have stalled out an already-behind team. Instead, it gave the Hokies a chance to reset.

"We made our way in (the softball indoor facility), and UNC is in there with us, and we're just kind of hanging around," Chatfield said. "We went and found a volleyball in the supply closet and started playing with that. ... And then they're like, '5 p.m. is time to go,' so we went and re-warmed up and got back at it."

D'amour kept the message simple once play resumed:

"I said, 'Get out of this inning, and we're going to go hit.' That inning's over. I said, 'Whether they score again or they don't, we haven't hit yet.' So we came back, put the three-spot up, and felt pretty good."

That three-spot came thanks to Chatfield and catcher Zoe Yaeger, both of whom had RBI knocks into center field.

B1 | @zoe_yaeger ties the game with a big two-RBI double!!



Hokies 3, Tar Heels 3#Hokies pic.twitter.com/VdWeD5aj6G — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 25, 2026

After the delay, the Hokies turned to right-hander Avery Layton in the circle. Layton quieted the Tar Heels' bats, settling things down after a rocky start.

"(Mazzarone) just wasn't sharp," D'Amour said. "So, just stop the bleeding and see what happens. (Layton) threw awesome."

The true freshman pitcher went five innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits, walking two and striking out four.

"She did great," Chatfield said of Layton. "Coming out after a rain delay is really hard, especially when you have a runner on second, no outs, and you're down by three."

The Tar Heels got the better of Layton in the second, plating two runs on left fielder Lexie Roberts's single to left, but Layton held the lineup at bay for the remainder of the afternoon.

"It's just a process with (Layton)," D'Amour said. "When we first started, (college softball) was new for her. You're playing against South Carolina, and you start questioning yourself. I've seen major improvements as the season goes on. Today was really impressive, because North Carolina can hit, and she controlled that game."

Then came Chatfield's heroics. A grand slam in the second, a three-run blast in the third, and a solo shot in the fifth turned an early deficit into a sizable lead.

B2 | GRAND SLAM!!! MICHELLE CHATFIELD!!! 🤯



Hokies 7, Tar Heels 5#Hokies pic.twitter.com/us08hRce7h — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 25, 2026

"Her approach has been really good," D'Amour said of Chatfield. "She doesn't swing at bad pitches and has plus bat speed. So, she gets a pitch to hit, she hits it hard, and we hit balls hard. You get it in the air like she did today, she has good days."

"She's just a fantastic teammate," said right fielder Gaby Mizelle. "She's a fantastic player, obviously, but she's an even better person. She just wants what's best for everybody on the team, and she did her part tonight. Just showed how she can hit."

Mizelle followed that sentiment with a defining moment of her own, blasting a ball over the fence in right-center to walk off the game in five innings.

GABY MIZELLE WALKS IT OFF!!!



Hokies 14, Tar Heels 5#Hokies pic.twitter.com/GwxnPKNJnO — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 25, 2026

"It was really exciting," Mizelle said. "It was a great feeling to help my team end it a little bit early tonight.

Changeup, I believe. Just sat on it, and the goal was to elevate it, so it was really exciting."

"Steady, steady player," D'Amour said. "Doesn't get too high, too low. ... She's a freshman, so in the moment like that, the walk-off, she didn't get rattled. That's kind of hard for a freshman."

Saturday also marked Senior Day for Virginia Tech, as the Hokies honored their graduating class in a postgame ceremony. Family members joined players on the field as pitcher Cassie Grizzard, outfielder Bre Warren, utility player Kylie Aldridge and infielder Rachel Castine were celebrated after the contest.

"They're all fantastic people," Mizelle said. "They were all immediately extremely welcoming for all the freshmen, all the newcomers. I hate that those four girls are leaving. They're some of the best people I've ever met and I couldn't ask for better mentors coming in as a freshman."

"They're good kids," D'Amour said. "Never had an issue with them off the field. Really good students and good players, and they all work hard. I'm proud of them. ... They're just good ambassadors for Virginia Tech."

The Hokies will go for the sweep on Sunday as they take on the Tar Heels in the series finale at Tech Softball Park at noon ET.