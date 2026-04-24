LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina, Game One Score
E1 | Hokies 0, Tar Heels 0
Tech goes down in the bottom of the first in four pitches against North Carolina freshman starter, Jil Livengood.
M1 | Hokies 0, Tar Heels 0
Carrico allowed a two-out opposite-field single to former Hokie Emily LeGette, but that was all the action North Carolina mustered. Carrico picked up a strikeout in the opening frame against Virginia transfer, Shelby Barbee.
Pregame
After dropping three straight, Virginia Tech will look to change its tide against the North Carolina Tar Heels. For the Hokies, this serves as the final ACC home series of this years campaign.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Catcher
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico
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Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.Follow kadenreinhard