Skip to main content
All Hokies

LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina, Game One Score

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Kaden Reinhard|
Michelle Chatfield takes grounders pregame at Tech Softball Park.
Michelle Chatfield takes grounders pregame at Tech Softball Park. | Virginia Tech Athletics.

E1 | Hokies 0, Tar Heels 0

Tech goes down in the bottom of the first in four pitches against North Carolina freshman starter, Jil Livengood. 

M1 | Hokies 0, Tar Heels 0

Carrico allowed a two-out opposite-field single to former Hokie Emily LeGette, but that was all the action North Carolina mustered. Carrico picked up a strikeout in the opening frame against Virginia transfer, Shelby Barbee.

Pregame

After dropping three straight, Virginia Tech will look to change its tide against the North Carolina Tar Heels. For the Hokies, this serves as the final ACC home series of this years campaign.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  4. Kylie Aldridge - Catcher
  5. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  6. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  7. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  8. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  9. Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Kaden Reinhard
KADEN REINHARD

Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.

Share on XFollow kadenreinhard
Home/Other Sports