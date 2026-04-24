E1 | Hokies 0, Tar Heels 0

Tech goes down in the bottom of the first in four pitches against North Carolina freshman starter, Jil Livengood.

M1 | Hokies 0, Tar Heels 0

Carrico allowed a two-out opposite-field single to former Hokie Emily LeGette, but that was all the action North Carolina mustered. Carrico picked up a strikeout in the opening frame against Virginia transfer, Shelby Barbee.

Pregame

After dropping three straight, Virginia Tech will look to change its tide against the North Carolina Tar Heels. For the Hokies, this serves as the final ACC home series of this years campaign.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Catcher Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico