DBU LHP Transfer Aiden VanDeHatert Commits To Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has added its third left-handed pitching commitment in the last week. This time, it's DBU transfer and Fairfield, Ohio, native Aiden VanDeHatert, who just finished his redshirt sophomore year,

Standing 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, VanDeHatert spend the first two years of his career in the junior college ranks at Lincoln Trail College, where he posted a 5.48 ERA in 46 innings of work as a sophomore.

In his lone season with Dallas Bapist, VanDeHatert threw 31 innings across 13 bullpen appearances and four starts. He kept walks under control, with just 12, and he struck out 35, good for a 3.48 BB/9 and a 10.16 K/9. His main kryptonite was surrendering extra-base hits, giving up 14 of his 39 total hits allowed for extra bases, though just four home runs.

The most impressive part of his resume is what he was able to do against power conference competition. He saw five appearances against power conference opponents, and in four of them, he combined to tally up 9.2 innings of work, where he allowed just three earned runs and struck out 10 batters.

He did have one sub-par outing, giving up four earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, but he still struck out four. That outing was against this past season's national champion, the Oklahoma Sooners.

VanDeHatert features a three-pitch mix, with a sinker that sits in the low-90's, but tops out at 95, along with a high-80's changeup and a slider that sits around 81-84.

With a sinker that can ride up into the mid 90's, VanDeHatert would be a prime target to add a four-seam or two-seam fastball over the offseason, which could easily be a pitch that he can use that can sit comfortably around the 95-97 range, possibly even higher. Doug Willey was very good with adding pitches and velocity in his lone year in Blacksburg so far.

Another left-handed arm raises the question about righties. The Hokies have just two division one experienced righty's that projects out of the bullpen, and that's Aiden Robertson, who had a rather shaky 2026 season, posting a 10.19 ERA in 18 appearances in 2026. The other is Jake Wise, who posted a 15.75 ERA in 4.0 innings as a freshman.

The Hokies are now at 35 roster spots, which is one over the limit. At least one incoming player won't make the spring roster, and the Hokies are in dire need of a few right-handed arms out of the bullpen, along with at least one catcher, as there are only two on the roster at the moment.

I expect two to four more additions.

We will have you covered here for all transfer portal news as it continues to unfold.