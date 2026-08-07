Virginia Tech Fall Camp Notebook Day One: Several Early Standouts For The Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Today, the Hokies finished up their first day of fall camp that was open to the media. Reporters and photographers, including myself, observed about a half-hour of practice where there were a strong number of notes that I wrote down from what I saw. Let's get into it.

Practice notes

Starting off, Will Love kicked some field goals and went 6-for-6 from what I saw. All were from roughly 30-40 yards.

The offensive line lined up in four different teams during some screen drills. Here were the four teams from left-to-right:

FIRST TEAM: Justin Terry, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Brody Meadows, Montavious Cunningham

Justin Terry, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Brody Meadows, Montavious Cunningham SECOND TEAM: Logan Howand, Lucas Austin, Tommy Ricard, Benjamin Eziuka, Aidan Lynch

Logan Howand, Lucas Austin, Tommy Ricard, Benjamin Eziuka, Aidan Lynch THIRD TEAM: Buddy Wegdam, Nathaniel Wright, Gavin Crawford, Marlen Bright, Justin Bell

Buddy Wegdam, Nathaniel Wright, Gavin Crawford, Marlen Bright, Justin Bell FOURTH TEAM: Thomas Wilder, Roseby Lubintus, Elijah Haughawout, Maddox Cochrane, Tyrell Simpson

L.J. Booker made a nice one-handed catch in high-point drills. He'd later go on to drop a screen a few minutes later though.

In light one-on-ones between two DBs at a time, Amauri Polydor had an interception.

Zaevion Cleveland had a pair of nice pass breakups in those same light one-on-one drills between DBs. He showed some nice athletic ability.

Jason Abbey showed some leadership ability in the defensive line room when the group was going through some shock-and-shred drills.

Emmett Laws did not participate in practice; neither did offensive lineman Johnny Garrett. Matt Henderson made a nice catch on a seam route from Ethan Grunkemeyer. The ball was slightly up, but still very catchable.

Ethan Grunkemeyer did make a fantastic throw to Luke Reynolds in the tight end slot, putting a perfectly placed throw and making the catch against veteran safety Tyson Flowers.

Marcellous Hawkins and Jeff Overton both showcased phenomenal ball security and agility during some running back ball security drills.

Jaquez White had a nice rep against Ayden Greene in receiver-vs-DB one-on-ones. Later, he matched up against Chanz Wiggins and was flagged for a hold. He still gave up a 7-yard catch on a great catch and showcase of strong hands by Wiggins. His last rep was against Jeff Exinor Jr., where he kept pace and forced a pass breakup.d

Luke Stuewe had a pair of good reps, beating Joshua Clarke on a 10-yard dig route before burning Josh Jones on a deep route, though the catch was completed out-of-bounds.

Joshua Clarke rebounded from the rep against Stuewe, holding Ayden Greene to a one yard gain on a comeback route.

Sheldon Robinson had a nice pass breakup against Ja'Ricous Hairston on a jump ball, despite being nearly 50 pounds lighter.

True Freshman Tyrell Grant also had a jump-ball PBU against veteran tight end Cole Reemsnyder.

Lasty, Davion "FatRat" Brown burned Covil down the field, scoring a touchdown.