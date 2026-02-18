Grading Virginia Tech's Top 5 Bullpen Pitchers So Far In 2026

Four games into the 2026 season, the Hokies stand at 4-0 and look to continue their strong start against Rutgers this weekend. The bullpen has stood out so far this season; here's a glimpse at my top-five bullpen arms, one series and a midweek clash in.

No. 1: Preston Crowl — A+

Crowl has had a phenomenal start to the 2026 season, throwing five innings in Game 1 of the Hokies' opening series. His numbers in the five-inning outing are as follows:

5.0 innings pitched (IP)

0 earned runs (ER)

0 earned runs (ER) 3 hits (H)

7 strikeouts (K's)

0 walks (BB)

Allowing just three baserunners in a five-inning performance showcased that Crowl could be a long-arm option, similar to how the Hokies utilized Grant Manning last year as a closer.

Having an option to go for four-plus innings is critical in college baseball because a starter may not have their best stuff. That forces the team to pivot to someone who can absorb multiple innings, stabilize the game and allot the offense a chance to respond.

If Crowl can accomplish that, the Hokies have themselves a budding star in the bullpen.

No. 2: Chase Swift — A+

Chase Swift — in a revamped capacity — has been electric on the mound for the Hokies. A midweek starter in 2025, Swift has transitioned to the bullpen, giving Virginia Tech a pair of two-inning appearances. In that stretch, he hasn't allowed a run or a hit, while logging eight strikeouts against 12 batters.

Given that his fastball tops out in the high 80's, I didn't envision Swift being a key player in the bullpen; however, the staff has shown that he is somebody that they expect to be able to trust. He has added a slider/cutter pitch and made major improvements to his changeup's shape.

While his fastball is unremarkable, it possesses a plethora of movement and works very well with his offspeed changeup. Combined with his wipeout breaking ball that he added over the offseason, Swift has undoubtedly upgraded his arsenal this season.

No. 3: Peyton Smith — A+

Smith came in during Game 3 against William & Mary for the final inning and struck out the side. Initially, his career ERA of 15-plus raised concern, including on my front.

However, Smith moved to a sidearm profile going into the offseason, and it appears to have paid off. He profiles as a one-inning type of pitcher that I expect to be the short-inning closer for Virginia Tech this season.

No. 4: Ben Weber — A-

Weber is a unique pitcher. He strikes out very, very few batters, but walks even fewer. He does allow some hits, but most come on soft contact, which allows a very strong fielding team like the Hokies to make plays behind him and gets outs.

He has one three-inning appearance on the season, where he allowed no runs and a hit while logging a strikeout.

Weber profiles more as a situational arm than a high-leverage option. He’s not the type you deploy with runners in scoring position and fewer than two outs, where swing-and-miss stuff becomes essential. Instead, he fits best in lower-leverage spots, as a manageable bridge who can absorb outs.

No. 5: Brendan Yagesh — B+

Early on, Yagesh has been one of the more surprising arms in the bullpen. He came in during Game 2 against William & Mary and surrendered a run in a 2/3-inning performance.

He responded in a strong way against ETSU on Tuesday night, earning a two-inning save with a pair of strikeouts while allowing just two baserunners.

After missing much of the 2025 season with a lingering injury, Yagesh has started to round back into form. He delivered two critical innings in a pivotal midweek game for Virginia Tech, providing needed stability out of the bullpen. If he continues to build on that outing, he has the potential to emerge as one of the Hokies’ top southpaws.

