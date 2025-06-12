Hokies Baseball Lands Commit From St. Joe's Transfer Infielder Owen Petrich
This morning, Virginia Tech baseball landed a commitment from Saint Joseph infielder Owen Petrich, who posted the announcement on his Instagram. Petrich, who has one year of eligibility remaining, split time between first and third base during his two-year tenure at St. Joseph’s, having previously played in Delaware before moving to Philadelphia.
During his time with the Hawks, Petrich made 106 starts, tallied 26 homers and drove in 121 runs across two seasons, all while maintaining an impressive .314/.372/.517 slash line.
His low strikeout rate — just 13.6% over those two years — suggests a hitter with discipline and polish at the plate, making him a likely candidate to slot into the Hokies’ starting lineup from Day 1. Whether it would be at first base or third is yet to be determined, however, with the MLB Draft posing a major question for the outcome of the Hokies' infield.
As things stand, Garrett Michel's transfer leaves a noticeable hole at first base. Though Sam Tackett filled in at that spot to end last season, he is out of eligibility, leaving that spot open. One possible contender for first base other than Petrich could be Hudson Lutterman, the right-handed rising sophomore who spent time at all three bases this past spring.
However, given that Lutterman spent the bulk of the spring at second and third, it’s more likely he slides into one of those two positions rather than taking over at first. If Lutterman slots in at second base, that offers up a space for Petrich to start at either of the corners.
Beyond Lutterman, Petrich will enter a competitive infield mix in Blacksburg. He’ll contend with redshirt freshmen Jack Harley and Ryder Kirtley. Junior Ethan Gibson and senior Jared Davis also remain in the fold as experienced options, giving Virginia Tech a crowded group vying for time across the dirt.
Still, Petrich brings proven production and veteran poise — two traits the Hokies will need as they move on from program staples like Tackett and left fielder Ben Watson. If Petrich can replicate even 85 to 90 percent of his Atlantic 10 numbers, he could be one of the most impactful portal additions in Tech’s 2025-26 cycle.
My prediction? Petrich starts at first, Gibson at second, and Lutterman anchors third.