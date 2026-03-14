Live Score Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs UVA Baseball (Game 2)

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Weatherspoon blasted a leadoff home run to make it 5-0 and then Becker singled. A two out, 2-run home run from Harris pushed the lead to 7-0 and then VT finally got the last out.

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Stammel. UVA leads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Becker was hit and Gracia walked to put two runners on with no outs and then Tiroly blasted a three-run homer to give UVA an early 3-0 lead. Didawick singled and stole second and then an RBI double from Jackson made it 4-0. That is the score heading to the 2nd inning.

Top of the 1st

Stammel hit one batter and gave up a leadoff single, but no runs for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Virginia Tech is getting ready for game two against Virginia and the Hokies are looking to even up the series this afternoon against the Cavaliers. RHP Brett Renfrow (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 15.0 IP, 5 BB, 20 SO) is on the mound today.

Here is how Virginia Tech is going to line up today:

1. LF Nick Locurto

2. 2B Ethan Ball

3. 1B Sam Grube

4. DH Hudson Lutterman

5. SS Pete Daniel

6. RF Sam Gates

7. C Henry Cooke

8, 3B Owen Petrich

9. CF Treyson Hughes