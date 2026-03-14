Live Score Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs UVA Baseball (Game 2)
Top of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
Weatherspoon blasted a leadoff home run to make it 5-0 and then Becker singled. A two out, 2-run home run from Harris pushed the lead to 7-0 and then VT finally got the last out.
Top of the 2nd
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Stammel. UVA leads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Becker was hit and Gracia walked to put two runners on with no outs and then Tiroly blasted a three-run homer to give UVA an early 3-0 lead. Didawick singled and stole second and then an RBI double from Jackson made it 4-0. That is the score heading to the 2nd inning.
Top of the 1st
Stammel hit one batter and gave up a leadoff single, but no runs for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Virginia Tech is getting ready for game two against Virginia and the Hokies are looking to even up the series this afternoon against the Cavaliers. RHP Brett Renfrow (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 15.0 IP, 5 BB, 20 SO) is on the mound today.
Here is how Virginia Tech is going to line up today:
1. LF Nick Locurto
2. 2B Ethan Ball
3. 1B Sam Grube
4. DH Hudson Lutterman
5. SS Pete Daniel
6. RF Sam Gates
7. C Henry Cooke
8, 3B Owen Petrich
9. CF Treyson Hughes
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell