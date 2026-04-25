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LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina, Game Two Score

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

After a walkoff 6-5 victory over North Carolina, Virginia Tech softball takes on the Tar Heels today with a chance to claim the series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

Two aboard. North Carolina left fielder Lexie Roberts laid down a well-placed bunt that Mazzarone couldn't shuffle to first baseman Michelle Chatfield in time.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

After falling into a three-ball, no-strike hole, Mazzarone conceded a five-pitch leadoff walk.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

Emma Mazzarone fires a first-pitch ball, and we're underway for game two of the series at Tech Softball Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  4. Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop
  5. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  6. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  7. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  8. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  9. Annika Rohs - Designated Player

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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