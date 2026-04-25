LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina, Game Two Score

After a walkoff 6-5 victory over North Carolina, Virginia Tech softball takes on the Tar Heels today with a chance to claim the series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

Two aboard. North Carolina left fielder Lexie Roberts laid down a well-placed bunt that Mazzarone couldn't shuffle to first baseman Michelle Chatfield in time.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

After falling into a three-ball, no-strike hole, Mazzarone conceded a five-pitch leadoff walk.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

Emma Mazzarone fires a first-pitch ball, and we're underway for game two of the series at Tech Softball Park.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Designated Player

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone