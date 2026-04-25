LIVE UPDATES - No. 16 Virginia Tech Softball vs. North Carolina, Game Two Score
After a walkoff 6-5 victory over North Carolina, Virginia Tech softball takes on the Tar Heels today with a chance to claim the series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0
Two aboard. North Carolina left fielder Lexie Roberts laid down a well-placed bunt that Mazzarone couldn't shuffle to first baseman Michelle Chatfield in time.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0
After falling into a three-ball, no-strike hole, Mazzarone conceded a five-pitch leadoff walk.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0
Emma Mazzarone fires a first-pitch ball, and we're underway for game two of the series at Tech Softball Park.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Shortstop
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Designated Player
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05