Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs UVA, Game Two Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Cavaliers?

Connor Mardian, Jackson Caudell

Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech Hokies 29-23 (11-17) are fresh off the heels of a disappointing 12-2 loss at the hands of foe, Virginia 31-16 (15-10). Last night, UVA filed 20 hits, causing a rotation of six different Tech pitchers on the mound, compared to just two that the Cavaliers had to use.

Meanwhile, while the Hokies showed flashes that included a Sam Tackett home run, Tech managed just 1/4 of the hits UVa did.

However, the maroon and orange must rid their minds of yesterday and instead look towards an equally important fixture at 3 p.m.

Here is how the Hokies are lining up today:

1. 2B Jared Davis

2. SS Clay Grady

3. 1B Sam Tackett

4. DH David McCann

6. C Henry Cooke

7. CF Cam Pittman

8. RF Mycah Jordan

9. 3B Ethan Gibson

Jake Marciano is on the mound for the Hokies

Top of the 1st

