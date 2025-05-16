Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs UVA, Game Two Score
The Virginia Tech Hokies 29-23 (11-17) are fresh off the heels of a disappointing 12-2 loss at the hands of foe, Virginia 31-16 (15-10). Last night, UVA filed 20 hits, causing a rotation of six different Tech pitchers on the mound, compared to just two that the Cavaliers had to use.
Meanwhile, while the Hokies showed flashes that included a Sam Tackett home run, Tech managed just 1/4 of the hits UVa did.
However, the maroon and orange must rid their minds of yesterday and instead look towards an equally important fixture at 3 p.m.
Here is how the Hokies are lining up today:
1. 2B Jared Davis
2. SS Clay Grady
3. 1B Sam Tackett
4. DH David McCann
6. C Henry Cooke
7. CF Cam Pittman
8. RF Mycah Jordan
9. 3B Ethan Gibson
Jake Marciano is on the mound for the Hokies