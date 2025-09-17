Former Virginia Tech Star Has 'Strong Interest' in Vacant Head-Coaching Job
Virginia Tech's search for a new head football coach is heating up.
After firing Brent Pry earlier in the week, speculation has run rampant over who the Hokies would hire next. One of the program's former stars is apparently very interested.
According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, DeAngelo Hall has "strong interest" in the job. Hall was a first-team All-American cornerback at Virginia Tech in 2003 before going on to be a three-time Pro Bowler during a 14-year NFL career.
Hall was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2023 to '24 and was in consideration to be the 49ers' defensive backs coach this offseason.
It would be a stretch for Virginia Tech to hire Hall as a first-time head coach, but the university may decide to think outside the box. Another former star, Michael Vick, has had his name connected to the job as well.
Pry went 16-24 in three-plus seasons in charge. A 6-7 season in 2024, followed by an 0-3 start to the 2025 campaign, got him canned. Pry was a first-time head coach, so the program may decide to shy away from going that direction again.