LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score, Game Three
Can the Hokies grab the series win today vs UNCG?
Virginia Tech evened the series vs UNCG yesterday and this afternoon, they are going for the series victory. After dropping game one on Saturday, the Hokies bounced back in a nice way to get a 6-2 win yesterday. Virginia Tech's offense only produced two runs on Saturday, but scored six on Sunday. The offense has been really good to start the year, but have been slowed down a bit to start this series.
Will the Hokies get their fifth win of the season today? Stay locked in right here for the latest score updates and highlights from Blacksburg.
Pregame
Published