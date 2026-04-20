Three Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 2-1 Series Win Over Pitt

Virginia Tech eked out a crucial 2-1 series win against Pitt. The Hokies clinched the series with a walk-off home run from Hudson Lutterman during Sunday's game three rubber match. A 3-1 week with a lot of action shows a plethora of positive signs for the Hokies, so let's dive into three takeaways.

No. 1: The Hokies are getting hot at the optimal time.

A week ago, I wrote a collumn piece with the statement that Virginia Tech needed to have a 15-4 stretch to finish the season, going 8-4 in the ACC and winning their remaining seven non-conference games.

A week later, they're undefeated in the non-conference since then, and are 2-1 in the ACC. That's on the perfect pace for what I suggested.

If the Hokies finish with this record, their regular season would end with a 31-22 record and a — projected — No. 7 SOS in the country. With an RPI at 47 right now, they would likely finish at around the 31-35 range in the national RPI, typically is on the right side of the bubble.

The bottom line: The Hokies haven't had this kind of life at any point in the season, and they haven't had this easy of a four-week stretch at any point either.

No. 2: Ethan Gibson has taken a huge step forward:

Over the last few weeks, Gibson has been a regular starter for the Hokies. His combination of bat ability and defensive prowess has made him an auto-start option, and that showed this weekend.

Over the weekend against Pitt, Gibson went 6-for-11 with four RBI, including a three-hit, three-RBI game during the weekend's opening dual.

Now, at this point in the season, Gibson leads the team in batting average by 18 percentage points (.315), with the fourth-highest OPS (among qualifying batters) at a .371 clip.

The Hokies needed a big bat to step forward, and Ethan Gibson has done just that.

No. 3: Sam Grube has broken his slump;

Coming into the week, Grube hadn't amassed a hit in his last 15 at-bats, with his batting average dropping below .270 at one point.

While this weekend wasn't a slugfest for the Mount St. Mary's transfer, he took several steps forward, which the Hokies have desperately needed.

On the week, Grube went 6-for-14, including a 3-for-3 game against Radford during the Hokies' no-hitter, along with a home run in Virginia Tech's 11-6 game-one win over Pitt.

Grube dealt with unlucky pitches, too, repetitively barreling pitches right to infielders or just short of clearing the wall, robbing him of multiple hits.

With Grube and Gibson stepping forward, the Virginia Tech offense looks to find more consistency down the stretch, when they need it more than ever. The Hokies have a midweek bout with VCU on Tuesday at 1 p.m. before they return back to English Field to play NC State on Friday.