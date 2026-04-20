A’s vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

The Seattle Mariners are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Athletics for a three-game set starting on Monday night.

Seattle was swept in San Diego and lost its opener to the Rangers before its last two wins. Meanwhile, the A’s have lost three of their last four games in an up-and-down start to the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for A's vs. Mariners on Monday, April 20.

A's vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A's +1.5 (-168)

Mariners -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

A's +123

Mariners -140

Total

8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

A's vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

A's: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.31 ERA)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.28 ERA)

A's vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SEAM

A's record: 11-11

Mariners record: 10-13

A's vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

A’s Best MLB Prop Bet

J.T. Ginn UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-154)

J.T. Ginn has been pretty good in his first two starts this season. He’s allowed two runs on just three hits in nine innings, but he has issued five free passes. Four of those walks came at home last time out, so hopefully, he can find the zone more tonight in Seattle.

The Mariners are bottom-10 in the league with 90 runs scored in 23 games, and T-Mobile Park is usually friendly to pitchers. I’ll back Ginn to continue his strong start tonight in Seattle.

A's vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Mariners are only 10-13 on the season, but they’re an impressive 9-5 at home. That’s been the difference so far for them this season, and they just won two straight over Texas.

The A’s swept the Mets in their last road series, but that’s not too impressive given New York’s early woes. Seattle is the superior team here and deserves to be a home favorite tonight.

Pick: Mariners -149

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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