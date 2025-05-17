Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where is Virginia Tech Heading Into The Final Day Of The Regular Season?
The final day of the regular season is here and the Hokies are hoping to get a win over their arch rival Virginia and have momentum heading into next week's ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech was seen as a team on the outside looking in heading into the weekend, but they hope that a series win over the Cavaliers and maybe a couple of wins next week would do the trick. It could be a longshot at this point though after the recent stretch of losing.
Heading into the final day of play, Virginia Tech finds themselves in 12th place in the ACC and right now, they would face Boston College in the ACC Tournament. There does not appear to be a lot of wiggle room for Virginia Tech either.
North Carolina is the top team heading into the final day, followed closely by NC State. Florida State rounds out the top four, while Clemson, Duke, and Virginia are close behind. The Cavaliers may have lost to Virginia Tech last night, but they have done themselves a huge favor with how they have played down the stretch.
Behind them are Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville, and Notre Dame, four tournament hopeful teams. The Fighting Irish are one of the ACC teams on the bubble and what happens to them could depend on how they perform next week. Virginia Tech was on the bubble before a rough stretch of play, but even a win against Virginia last night may not have been enough. They need to win the series today and perform well next week to even be in consideration.
Boston College, Stanford, Pitt, and Cal make up the bottom of the ACC.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/17)
1. North Carolina (18-10, 39-11)
2. NC State (17-10, 33-17)
3. Georgia Tech (18-11, 38-16)
4. Florida State (16-10, 36-13)
5. Clemson (17-12, 40-15)
6. Duke (17-12, 36-17)
7. Virginia (15-11, 31-17)
8. Wake Forest (16-13, 36-18)
9. Miami (15-13, 31-22)
10. Louisville (14-15, 34-19)
11. Notre Dame (13-16, 30-20)
12. Virginia Tech (12-17, 30-23)
13. Boston College (11-18, 26-27)
14. Stanford (10-19, 26-24)
15. Pitt (10-19, 26-25)
16. California (8-21, 21-30)