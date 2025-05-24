Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Announce Staff Changes Following ACC Tournament Exit
On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Tech Baseball Program announced the decision to part ways with Ryan Fecteau (associate head coach, pitching) and Kyle Sarazin (director of player development).
The announcement comes after the Hokies departed from the 2025 ACC Tournament on Wednesday at the hands of Clemson.
Tech picked up a single win in the tournament to cap off a lackluster season for the program, not that the expectations were high; the Hokies finished 12th, and they were given the placement in preseason polls.
It is time for a new look in Blacksburg, in hopes of a revamp to push for a more competitive team within the powerful conference.
Fecteau had spent the last eight seasons within the Hokies program, along with an extra season of experience tacked on at Maryland with Tech head coach John Szefc.
Spending two decades in the collegiate baseball scene, Fecteau has produced 14 players who have gone on to be selected in the MLB draft.
Sarazin has spent the last five seasons in Blacksburg and has held the role of director of player development since the end of the 2022 season.
At the time, Sarazin was the inaugural director of player development when he arrived, entering a new analitical role, which allowed players a new approach to their game which helped shape the way the Tech program operated.
At first, garnering success, the notion has since fizzled out, and it is time for a new director in the Blacksburg program.
Look for the Hokies to fill these positions heading into the 2026 season--alongside the program's nine senior departures.
Related Links
Power Ranking Every ACC School's Tight End Room For The 2025 Season
CFB Expert Reveals Why Virginia Tech-South Carolina Is Going To Be A Must-Watch Game In Week One
Ranking Every ACC Defensive Coordinator: Which Program Has the Best Defensive Signal Caller?