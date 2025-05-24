Power Ranking Every ACC School's Tight End Room For The 2025 Season
It is already hard to believe the last time the college football world saw any action was January 2025. Since then, there have been a number of changes made across the nation, not leaving the ACC out of the drama
Today's task? To rank every ACC schools tight end room.
17. University of Virginia
Graduate student Sage Ennis is a former Clemson Tiger who, thus far, has earned six catches for 77 yards in over 41 games, with most experience coming in the run-blocking game.
16. University of North Carolina
One of the many names new head coach Bill Belichick has enlisted is tight end Connor Cox from South Carolina. While it is unclear the exact role Cox will play for the Tar Heels. expect Cox to have a role for Belichick.
15. Pittsburgh
Jake Overman spent last season filling in as a reserve tight end, yet heading into his sixth year of collegiate football, it is hard to see anyone else more battle-tested than Overman. The former Oregon State transfer marked 160 yards and one touchdown last season for the Panthers.
14. Duke
Jake Taylor stepped up to in an injury-ridden Blue Devil squad. Taylor took over duties mid-way through the season. Taylor added 12 receptions for 88 yards.
13. Boston College
Leading the corps of the Eagles' tight end corps is bound to be senior Jeremiah Franklin. Franklin reeled in the third-most receptions on Bill O'Brien's squad last season for 311 yards to go with three touchdowns on the year.
12. Georgia Tech
Youngster Luke Harping is set up to break out during his redshirt sophomore season. Once being rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 15 tight end in the nation and the No. 25 player in the state, it will soon be Harping's time to launch himself into stardom.
11. Wake Forest
Former Georgia Tech commit Harry Lodge could be in line for a continued role as a Demon Deacon, after his short spell in the transfer portal before returning back to the Demon Deacons. Last year, Lodge saw six starts, tallying 110 yards, averaging nine yards a reception.
10. California
Transfer Landon Morris hails from Temple. Below is an excerpt from 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu from 2020.
"Tall, long frame. High school receiver who will need to add weight to transition to tight end in college. Smooth athlete who is comfortable running routes and tracking the ball in the air. Catches the ball naturally away from his body. Can use size to win 50-50 balls. Can still get more explosive and must get stronger. May not ever be a full-time on-the-ball tight end, but can be a receiver hybrid and play outside or in the slot also. Projects as a Power 5 starter who can be a big red-zone threat."
9. Clemson
Olsen Patt-Henry is expected to step up his tally he managed last season. Patt-Henry totaled three touchdowns and 121 yards last year alone, to go with his 14 games played last season.
8. Syracuse
Dan Villari is a Swiss Army Knife of a player, having been a former Wolverine, across Villari's career, The redshirt senior has compiled 27 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns, 76 rushes for 391 yards and three touchdowns, while also tacking on 24 completions on 66.7% throwing accuracy, for 203 yards and a touchdown.
7. Louisville
Nate Kurisky spent last year marking 12 receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns. The season before, the redshirt junior caught 16 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
6. Stanford
Sam Roush spent last season plying his trade for the newly added Cardinal, where Roush totaled 344 yards through the air on a high-volume 40 receptions.
5. Virginia Tech
Last year Gosnell racked in 32 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He has long been a rising star in the eyes of many Virginia Tech fans, who despite seeing a mass exodus of a number of players, have been able to keep the prized Gosnell.
4. Florida State
Joining new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn is tight end Randy Pittman Jr. Pittman snagged 51 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns.
3. NC State
Justin Joly is headed into his senior year for the Wolfpack. Joly ranked second on the team with 43 receptions in 2024, while leading NC State with 661 yards.
2. Miami
Tulane transfer Alex Bauman will be a pivotal piece in 2025. The former Green Wave player marked 63 catches for 610 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The guy to watch is Elijah Lofton. Lofton made plays as a true freshman a year ago and is a swiss army knife type of player.
1. SMU Mustangs
Matthew Hibner was a key cog in the development of SMU into a CFP team. Hibner recorded 24 receptions for 368 yards with eight starts to his name. Hibner is now a fifth-year and will look to continue his production for the Mustangs.