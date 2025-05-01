Virginia Tech Baseball: Previewing The ACC Weekend Series Against Pitt
Virginia Tech's series loss to Duke marked their third straight ACC series loss. The Hokies now have an 11-13 conference record and sit 11th in ACC standings. Virginia Tech currently sits on the bubble of NCAA berth thanks to its incredible series wins over Louisville and Wake Forest early this season. However, a crushing midweek loss to Liberty and a fourth consecutive conference series loss could be the nail in the coffin.
If the Hokies receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament, this would mark their first postseason appearance since 2022. After dropping their midweek competition 13-4 to Liberty, the Hokies desperately need a convincing weekend series win to protect their shot at the road to Omaha.
The Panthers have struggled against ACC opponents this season with a conference record of 6-15, sitting in the bottom of the conference rankings at 15. However, the Panthers are entering this weekend's series against Tech with an impressive 11-0 shutout over the Akron Zips. This recent victory compared to the Hokies' recent fumble, could be the confidence booster the Panthers need to come out swinging in game one.
Now, Virginia Tech has consistently shown an underdog characteristic of being able to bounce back from a game one loss for a series win, or at least a game two victory. But, a series sweep may be the convincing ACC win they need to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament and pull them out of their recent slump.
Pitt will have the home-field advantage over Tech. However, the Panthers hold a home record of just 8-7 while the Hokies have been known to bat hard on the road with an 11-6 away record.
The primary concern for the Hokies this weekend will be finding the right arms. Tech burned through 15 arms during their previous ACC series against the Duke Blue Devils, and another six on Tuesday against Liberty.
This weekend series could greatly impact the remainder of the Hokies season in terms of playoff potential. First pitch is set for Friday, May 2, at 6PM EST.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Virginia Tech Officially announces new support staff hires