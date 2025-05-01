Virginia Tech Football: ACC Transfer Portal Rankings has Virginia Tech listed among one of the best
The Virginia Tech Hokies have experienced a restructure of sorts over the last couple of months. What started with departure of former defensive coordinator Chris Marve, has turned into a number of players and coaches filing out of Southwest Virginia.
A number of high-profile names have exited the squad, including the likes of Mansoor Delane, Xavier Chaplin, Jalen Stroman, Sam Brumfield, Mose Phillips, Davi Belfort and many others littered throughout the squad. The total number of transfers is up to 31 out of Brent Pry's squad.
However, it was not all doom and gloom for the Hokies, as now Tech has acquired two new coordinators in Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes.
Pry harped on Siefkes' ability to adapt to the personnel he was given. Pry later explained that in Siefkes' two years of leading the Wofford Terrier defense, he was forced to switch from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4, all while posting top-25 defenses.
Towards the end of Tuesday's conference, the former Penn State defensive play-caller issued his thoughts on changes he's seen growing in the NFL and where Siefkes' role is on that.
"It's multiple fronts, so 4-3 5-2 6-1, [it's] challenging stuff, whether it's pre-snap or post-snap. The ability to play with three safeties on the field or some teams doing that, that's been attractive to me for a couple of years now. And they do a really nice job with it."
On the offensive side, the Hokies brought in experienced offensive veteran Phillip Montgomery,
"He checked the most boxes for what we're looking for to continue to move, not just our offense, but our program forward," said head Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry.
"He's a veteran offensive coach. He has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks. He's a proven play caller. He's had numerous really successful seasons, statistically and with wins as a play-caller."
Montgomery previously held the offensive coordinator position at Baylor, where in 12 games in 2014, Baylor's 581.3 yards per game and 48.8 points led the nation. The Bears also led the nation in total offense in 2013 (618.8 ypg) and ranked second in both 2012 (572.2) and 2011 (587.1). Baylor’s passing attack ranked among the top five in the country each of those years. According to a Tech press release.
Thanks to the impressive hires of Siefkes and Montgomery, the Hokies have reeled in 24 new transfers, and On3 recently tagged the Hokies as the 4th best transfer class in the ACC.
On3 has the Hokies bringing in four, four-star transfers according to their database.
