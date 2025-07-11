Virginia Tech Baseball: Which Hokies Could Get Drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft?
With the Midsummer Classic approaching in mid-July, the event sets the stage for a new crop of MLB prospects to have their names called on draft night. Here's a quick breakdown of how the MLB Draft is set up:
Starting on Sunday, July 13, at 6 p.m. ET, the 2025 MLB Draft will commence with the first 43 selections being broadcast live, while the remaining 62 selections will be simulcasted on MLB.TV to complete the first three rounds. On Monday, Rounds 4 through 20 will take place, starting at 11:30 a.m. to finish and round out the MLB Draft.
With 20 rounds of names being called, resulting in the selection of almost 600 young and hungry prospects, look out for this pool of Hokies to hear their names called:
Henry Cooke — Catcher
A rising senior in the Tech program, Cooke has built up his repertoire behind the dish over his three seasons in Blacksburg. Cooke ended the 2025 season ranked No.39 on D1Baseball's catcher's rankings as well as sporting .277/.385/.471 slash line — a solid line for baseball's most demanding defensive position. Keep an eye out for a team to pull the trigger on Cooke in the draft.
Jared Davis — Second Base
Appearing in all but two of the Hokies' 2025 contests, Davis has proved himself to be an all-around reliable batter, tallying 101 total bases. While Davis fields a defensive position not regularly known for its pop at the plate, he sure brings some to the dish with him. He hammered nine home runs for the Hokies in 2025, likely placing him on a few teams' draft radars. Davis was ranked the No.38 second baseman to end the season by D1Baseball.
Sam Tackett — Infield
Tackett spent three years defining his craft in Blacksburg for a breakout senior season in 2025, and break out he did. Playing in all 56 games, Tackett quickly became one of Tech's most prolific bats at the plate and also displayed keen vision, drawing 36 walks. Tackett has all of the components to be selected in the draft and boasts a defensive flexibility. Toggling between first base, third base and the entirety of the outfield, Tackett has shown to be able to suit up and play anywhere on the diamond. Against tough ACC competition to round out his senior season, Tackett slashed .311/.426/.580.
Clay Grady — Infield
Grady currently sits at No. 383 on Perfect Game's Top 500 Draft Prospect Board, slotting him in as an early double-digit round in the draft on Monday. Grady has stepped up in big moments for the Hokies all season, ending the year on a six-game hitting streak.
Griffin Stieg — Right-handed pitcher
Being sidelined for the 2025 campaign with a UCL tear before the season, Stieg has remained a high-profile target on many teams' boards. The No.193 draft prospect on Baseball America's list, Stieg was a crucial part of Tech's rotation in 2023, starting 13 games and sporting a 4.70 ERA over 51.2 innings. Regardless of whether Stieg is drafted or not, he will no longer be in Blacksburg either way, having already transferred to the University of Alabama.
Ben Watson — Outfield
Watson ended his career in the maroon and orange with an impressive 21-game hitting streak, that only came to an end with Tech's departure from the ACC tournament. An all-around contact hitter, Watson reaches base to allow his teammates behind to cash him in while still slashing an impressive .313/.398/.500. Watson is also a dependable defender, especially in left field, showcasing quick and decisive reads that help turn would-be knocks into outs. His instincts on the bat and in the outfield make him a steady presence all-around, boosting his value to any organization that wants to incorporate him into their farm system.
Luke Craytor — Right-handed pitcher
Standing tall with a 6-foot-5 frame, Craytor offers a build that many MLB pitching labs could develop into a new star. Currently sitting at No.341 on Baseball America's Top-500 draft prospect list, Craytor punched out 21 batters over 18.1 innings in 2025.
Grant Manning — Right-handed pitcher
Manning, a graduate student in 2025, appeared in 20 games while making a trio of starts, proving to be a pivotal piece of the Hokies' bullpen. With a 6-foot-6 stature, Manning shortens the delivery to the plate with a large stride, making it harder for the opposing batter to react in time. While picking up five saves on the year, Manning flirted with a sub-one WHIP (1.44) and collected 72 strikeouts.
Andrew Sentlinger — Left-handed pitcher
The southpaw ranks No.366 on Perfect Game's Top 500 list and struck out over a quarter of his batters faced (27%) in his nine 2025 appearances. Left-handed pitchers are often a critical part of many teams' draft strategies, so Sentlinger represents an interesting sleeper pick.
Aiden Robertson — Right-handed pitcher
Robertson may never suit up in the maroon and orange, set to transfer to Blacksburg for the 2025 season from Walters State Community College. Bolstering a 1.23 WHIP over 89.2 innings might be hard to dodge the draft, though scouts might want to see how Robertson fares against ACC competition. That might only raise his stock for the following years. As it stands, Robertson is listed as the No.287 draft prospect on Baseball America's Top-500 list.
Garrett Michel — First base
After battling with injuries throughout his Tech career, Michel is a deadly bat at the plate when healthy. In his only full season, his freshman year, Michel slashed .339/.465/.626 and remains No.358 on Baseball America's draft prospect board. If Michel goes undrafted, he will play college baseball for Arizona State next season.
Ethan Grim (RHP) and Ethan Ball (Infield) — (High School Commits)
The recent trend for high school recruits has been shifting away from signing major league deals and instead choosing to play college ball. With NIL deals, if a high school athlete is not selected in the first round, college can be more profitable in addition to boosting athletic development.
Grim has the higher chance of being chosen in the draft, sitting near the top 100 draft prospects (No. 124) according to Baseball America. It’s often easier to develop pitchers right out of high school, without first needing to see if, like position players, they can handle ACC-caliber competition. Ball sits just inside the top 300, ranked at No. 292.