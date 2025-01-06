Virginia Tech Club Hockey: Hokies dominate in New Years Classic
Amist a record breaking season, the Hokies were amped for a new challenge. For the first time in program history, the Virginia Tech club hockey team was invited to play in an outdoor game located at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The hosts of the evening were the UNC Tar Heels, who were celebrating the hockey team's 50th anniversary, which including a special alumni game before puck drop. This was the first meeting of the two teams this season but they will come face-to-face again very soon, and after a sour 6-0 shutout, the Tar Heels will certainly be seeking revenge come Jan. 10.
Without a roof over their heads, the hockey players were exposed to the wintry elements, which made quality-control over the ice difficult. However, the Hokies took the challenging conditions of outdoor hockey with stride.
While the Tar Heels struggled during the first period to find their footing and dust off the rust after 30 days with no practice, the Hokies rocketed off to a strong start. Two minutes in to the game, Tyler Gordon put Tech on the board first, followed by a goal from each member of the offensive top linemen: Captain Gavin Peduzzi, Kam Khazai, and Ethan Garlock.
"Four goals within the first 10 minutes, it's exactly the start we would've wanted."- Virginia Tech Head Coach Joey Mullen
Coming into the second period with an already hefty lead, the Hokies did not step off the gas. Peduzzi, who holds the program record for goals scored, netted his second goal of the night to improve Tech to 5-0. Although UNC had struggled during the first period, they looked far stronger during the second.
The Tar Heels battered the Tech net with shot attempts, but senior goaltender Ian Kee stood strong, recording his first shutout of the season and earning him the title of 'star of the game'.
With another win in the books, Mullen padded his impressive record for most wins in ACCHL history. Mullen and the Hokie squad will look to continue improving upon his win record when they return to regular season games on Jan. 10.