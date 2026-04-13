Virginia Tech Drops Third Consecutive ACC Series With 6-2 Loss to Boston College

Boston, MA — A six-run surge across the first three innings proved too much to overcome for Virginia Tech, as Boston College held off a late push to secure a 6-2 win and take the series, two games to one, on Sunday afternoon.

𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/z7Rsv43h3Y — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) April 12, 2026

Virginia Tech (16-18, 7-11 ACC) had an opportunity to take an early lead immediately in the top half of the inning, loading the bases with one out following a single and two Boston College errors. However, a momentum-killing double play ended the threat and loomed large as the game continued to unfold.

For the first time all weekend, Boston College (26-12, 11-7 ACC) struck first. The Eagles plated three decisive runs in the bottom of the first inning, using a pair of one-out singles to spark the rally before Jack Toomey delivered an RBI double. Carter Hendrickson followed with an RBI groundout, and Luke Gallo added a two-out RBI single to cap the frame and give Boston College an early 3-0 advantage.

The Eagles continued to apply pressure in the second. Julio Solier lined a one-out RBI single into the outfield to score Danny Surowiec from second, extending the lead to 4-0 before Virginia Tech starter Griffin Stieg escaped further damage.

Boston College blew the game open in the third inning. After placing two runners on base, Gunnar Johnson drove a two-RBI double into right field, scoring both Toomey and Hendrickson and pushing the Eagles’ lead to 6-0 through three innings.

Stieg’s outing came to a close after three innings, with the right-hander allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out two. The early deficit put Virginia Tech in a hole it could not climb out of, though the Hokies found some stability out of the bullpen.

Aiden Robertson provided a strong response in relief, turning in his most effective outing of the season. The right-handed JUCO transfer tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five and throwing 78 pitches. Robertson’s effort kept the Hokies within striking distance and prevented the game from further unraveling.

Virginia Tech finally broke through in the fourth inning. With two outs, Owen Petrich worked a five-pitch walk before Ethan Gibson followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Sam Gates then delivered an RBI single into right field, bringing home the Hokies’ first run of the afternoon.

The Hokies added another run in the fifth inning, this time via the long ball. Henry Cooke pulled a pitch deep to left field for a solo home run, trimming the deficit to 6-2. Cooke’s blast was his third of the season and highlighted what was a standout weekend at the plate for the Virginia Tech catcher.

Cooke was a consistent offensive force throughout the series, finishing 8-for-13 with a slugging percentage north of 1.000 while driving in a pair runs. His production served as a bright spot for a Hokies lineup that put together just two runs in the game-three loss.

Boston College starter Tyler Mudd earned the win, delivering seven innings of two-run baseball while limiting Virginia Tech’s opportunities and keeping the Hokies’ offense in check.

Despite showing signs of life in the middle innings, Virginia Tech was unable to generate any further momentum. The Hokies managed just six hits on the day and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base. After Cooke’s home run in the fifth, Virginia Tech put together just one additional inning with a baserunner and failed to seriously threaten the Eagles’ lead down the stretch.

The Hokies will now turn their attention to Radford on Tuesday — who they beat 13-5 just under two weeks ago — before starting a homestand, where they will host seven of their next eight contests.