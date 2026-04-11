Virginia Tech Takes First Game Against No. 23 Boston College In 11-Inning Affair

With a two-run lead in the ninth, Virginia Tech appeared set to open its Boston series with a win. Instead, the Hokies were pushed to extra innings, where Pete Daniel’s four-hit performance ultimately carried them across the finish line in an 11-inning onslaught.

Virginia Tech (16-16, 7-9 ACC) struck first in the opening frame, where Ethan Ball got a hold of a 1-2 pitch. He launched a team-leading seventh home run of the season over the wall in right-center field.

It wouldn't take long for Boston College (24-12, 9-7) to respond; they plated a run in both the second and third innings to claim a 2-1 lead that did not hold long. Those two runs were the only runs that Logan Eisenreich — who started his first game of the season — gave up on the evening.

Eisenreich threw for five frames, allowing a pair of runs and striking out six.

Boston College starter A.J. Colarusso was living on the edge in the second and third innings, allowing a hit in both. However, he held strong until the fourth, where Virginia Tech broke through with a three-run fourth inning to spoil Boston College's lead.

Sam Gates started the scoring in the fourth with an RBI groundout to second, scoring Henry Cooke. Owen Petrich followed the grounder with a two-out, two-run homer that flew 378 feet, giving the Hokies a 4-2 lead.

The Hokies built on that lead in the fifth, where Hudson Lutterman hit a homer of his own — his sixth of the season — to give the Hokies a three-run lead through five inning.

Preston Crowl relived Logan Eisenreich in the sixth and quickly allowed the Eagles to cut into the Virginia Tech lead.

Crowl walked the first batter he faced before Carter Hendrickson got a hold of a ball and sent his first home run of the season screaming over the left-field wall, bringing the Eagles within a single run.

The Hokies responded in a big way in the seventh, where Henry Cooke hit a two-out single to score Ethan Ball after he lead off the inning with a double.

The game went scoreless from there to the bottom of the ninth.

In that fateful inning, a one-out, four-pitch walk issued by Preston Crowl ended up being the day for him, and the Hokies looked to Luke Craytor to end the game.

Julio Solier — the first batter that Craytor faced — roped a double down the left-field line to put a pair of runners in scoring position with just one out.

Ty Mainolfi then floated a line drive over the outstretched glove of Owen Petrich at third. The base hit scored a pair of runs and ended up being a double, giving Boston College the winning run in scoring position with just one out.

Luke Craytor was able to take care of the next two batters, sending the game into extra's.

In the top of the tenth, a one-out walk from Pete Daniel was followed by a pair of singles, bringing Daniel around to score the go-ahead run in the tenth inning.

In the bottom, Gunnar Johnson walked before Ben Williams pinch-ran for him. Williams swiped second and advanced to third with two outs before a wild pitch scored him from third, tying the game at seven.

The game then went into the 11th inning.

The Hokies found a way to string together a crooked number in the 11th, and that ended up being the difference-maker.

A one-out walk from Sam Grube was followed by a Hudson Lutterman triple, scoring Grube and giving the Hokies the lead. Pete Daniel got his fourth hit of the day — his second four-hit outing of the season — on a two-out, RBI single through the right side of the infield, giving the Hokies a 9-7 lead.

The Hokies needed just three outs from Brody Roe.

He got the first rather easily before Jack Toomey doubled to right field. A groundout ended up advancing him to third before he scored on another wild pitch.

Roe took care of Luke Gallo for the final out, ending the game there.

Virginia Tech finished with five batters having multi-hit days, including three-hit days for Henry Cooke and Ethan Ball — who was a triple shy of the cycle — along with a four-hit day from Pete Daniel at shortstop.

The Hokies turn their attention to game two now, where they will look to secure the series early with Brett Renfrow on the mound. The second game will take place at 2 p.m. ET and will be held at Fenway Park