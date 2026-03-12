Virginia Tech Hokies Softball Extends Win Streak to 15 with 14-2 Six Inning Victory over Elon

ELON, NC—Small ball powered the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies' offense in the path of their 14-2, six-inning run-rule victory over the Elon Phoenix.

"We're always going to be known for hitting balls hard," Hokies (22-2) head coach Pete D'Amour postgame of Tech's Saturday doubleheader in the Hokie Invite. "If you need to use small ball, we don't do it a lot, you do it."

The Hokies showed this off against the Phoenix (7-16), scoring their first 11 runs of the game by stringing together base knocks with intermittent walks to overwhelm Elon's arms in the circle: Senior Chana Wolfe, and junior Lia Miller.

Wolfe was unable to make it out of the first frame against Tech without giving up a run, after allowing both leadoff batter Jordan Lynch and sophomore Nora Abromavage to reach on walks.

Catcher Zoe Yaeger legged out a fielder's choice to second baseman, Greta Hessenthaler, to nab the contest's first run, and her first of eventual four RBIs.

Yaeger plated runs in both the fourth and sixth frames, only ending her day with one RBI base knock, as her RBI in the sixth was a bases-loaded groundout to the mound, which allowed Lynch to scurry the six feet home.

Her four RBIs in this contest tie her with Abromavage for a team high 30, after Abromavage failed to record an RBI in the matchup, in her route of scoring three runs from the two-hole.

Stetson transfer Addison Foster rounded out the first with an RBI sac fly, before designated player Kylie Aldridge followed suit with her own RBI sac fly in the third, following Yaeger's single.

Infielders Gaby Mizelle and Rachel Castine capped off the third inning, whacking back-to-back RBI base knocks to extend the lead to 6-0.

Wolfe did end the third, but Miller alleviated her to open the fourth with Yaeger waiting to deliver her two of the eight earned runs allowed. Miller worked perfectly through the fifth, a complete contrast to her sixth.

The Hokies plated seven runs in the sixth that started with three walks in the first four batters, ending with first baseman Michelle Chatfield earning a free trip with the bases loaded.

Castine finally sent one soaring over the fence for Tech, on the second to last at back for the Hokies in the contest, ending the scoring 14-2 with a three-run opposite field homerun to left field on the first pitch she saw. It was her seventh home run of the season, tying Abromavage for a the team lead.

Two opposite ends of the experience meter took the circle for the maroon-and-orange as freshman Addyson Fisher opened the contest with three scoreless innings.

On her second time around Elon's lineup, they started to see the southpaw arm a little bette. As the Phoenix forced two walks, giving way for freshman designated player Jenna Klein to smash an RBI double to left field, her fourth of the season.

Senior Sophie Kleiman entered from there, as she did see the final run get plated for Elon, on a wild pitch race home from pinch runner Brooke Camacho, which did go as an earned run for Fisher.

Tech did exactly what they needed to do against Elon, as the Hokies stayed hot entering their first ACC series of the 2026 season. The series will open Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. and run until Sunday, March 15.

It adds the extra factor of now being a ranked contest, as Duke sneaked into the top-25, as the No. 25 team in the nation according to ESPN and USA Softball's poll.