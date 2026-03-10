Virginia Tech Softball Midweek Preview vs Elon

No. 11 Virginia Tech softball is currently riding a 14-game win streak, sweeping their final three tournaments before lining up for traditional midweek and series matchups. First up is a trip down to North Carolina on Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m. ET to face the Elon Phoenix.

Tech finished up its tournament slate back in the Commonwealth with the 2nd annual Hokie Invite, matching up against Michigan, JMU, Penn State, Radford, and Bryant in Salem, Virginia.

The Hokies unleashed an offensive spectacle over the five contests, plating 38 runs and knocking 13 balls over the fence. Fifth-year senior Rachel Castine led the weekend with bombs, sending her in a trot around the bases on three separate occasions, all within the Saturday doubleheader against the Nittany Lions and Highlanders.

Freshman Jordan Bishop launched two homers in the weekend finale against Bryant, which were her first and only hits in the NCAA. Center fielder Addison Foster put up two home runs in the Invite as well, pulling her hands inside for two home runs to rightfield.

In the two squads' last matchup since 2024, and the only meeting under Tech head coach Pete D'Amour's tenure, the Hokies defeated the Phoenix 9-1 in six innings.

So far this season, the Hokies have ended six games early, in run-rule fashion, and I'd expect the same thing here, but Elon will likely throw a solid junior arm in the circle in Anna Dew for combating this.

Dew, in 13 appearances this season, yields a 3.30 ERA with an even more impressive 1.25 WHIP. Her spin on her pitches gives the softball a tendency to stay in the yard, as Dew has only allowed two balls to climb the fence in her 25 runs allowed this season.

Over her first two seasons, Dew saw limited time as she ramped up for her first full season in 2026, already seeing more innings logged in just the opening 22 games of this year than she has her entire career prior. Her numbers have only gotten better as well, as the increased playing time has allowed her to settle into a solid rhythm in the circle, dropping her ERA over the years from 14.28 to 5.13, and now to her 3.30.

Run support has been troublesome for Dew to come by in the circle, as Elon only posts one everyday starter with a batting average over .300: redshirt senior outfielder, Chloe Hatzopoulos, who posts a .339/.391/.484 slash line.

Tech will stay in the state south of its campus following the Elon contest, traveling to Durham for its first ACC series of 2026, against the Duke Blue Devils from Friday, March 13, to Sunday, March 15.