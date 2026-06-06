Virginia Tech LHP Madden Clement Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech left-handed pitcher Madden Clement is set to enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Virginia Tech On SI and Clement confirmed to myself. Clement will have two to three years of eligibility left, though he is draft-eligible.

Clement threw for a 3.18 ERA in May. Across 13.2 frames, he yielded three home runs and six earned runs. #Hokies https://t.co/btaMQj1xhJ — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) June 6, 2026

In 2024, Clement pitched for a 6.00 ERA in 21.0 innings of work, yielding 14 earned runs and four home runs — an effort which was highlighted by a 5.1-inning, seven-strikeout performance against North Carolina A&T. In 2025, he appeared in the second game of the season against Bucknell, striking out five in 3.1 frames of work. He exited the game after that, however, pointing to his elbow after what resulted in a season-ending throwing arm injury.

Clement made his return on April 7, 2026, pitching for one frame against Liberty. In a 11-4 loss to the Flames, he was taken out after one-plus outs, yielding a hit, run and three walks. His next start was a more fruitful outing — a 2 1/3-frame, two-strikeout performance against Liberty May 6. Against Clemson and Notre Dame on May 16 and May 20, respectively, Clement pitched for a frame apiece, racking up two strikeouts against the Tigers.

In the Los Angeles Regional elimination game against No. 1 UCLA, Clement yielded two hits and two runs — both back-to-back jacks in the ninth that pushed Virginia Tech's 5-3 lead into a five-all deadlock. The Hokies ultimately lost 6-5 to the Bruins to close out their season. Though Clement conceded back-to-back home runs, he escaped the eighth in only three pitches.

Clement — if he doesn't end up coming back to the Hokies — exits Virginia Tech with a 4.74 ERA in 38.0 innings, yielding 33 hits, 20 earned runs and seven home runs across 168 batters while accumulating 23 strikeouts. Clement appeared in 21 games and started 11. In the 2026 season, he amassed 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, totaling a 1.39 WHIP.

Clement functioned primarily as a midweek starter throughout the second half of the season, though he was also used as a bullpen option against Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Tournament and UCLA as the season finale.

Clement is the fourth player set to enter the transfer portal, joining southpaw Chase Swift, right-hander Ben Weber and catcher Anderson French.

Clement is the third Virginia Tech pitcher that is either set to enter the portal or already in.