Virginia Tech Set To Participate 2027 Nashville College Baseball Series.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Per reports from WFXR, the Hokies will be participating in a four-team tournament in Nashville to wrap up their non-conference play in 2027. Virginia Tech later confirmed these reports, making it official on twitter, along with a press release.

𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙣' 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 🎸



We're headed back to the College Baseball Series in March 2027, this time at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee:



🗞️ https://t.co/3oR3my7JfX#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/NDSVzzMrmm — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) June 25, 2026

“We are really excited about playing in the 2027 Nashville College Baseball Series during the third week of the season,” said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc in the press release. “The field with us, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Vanderbilt seems very competitive."

The Hokies haven't played Vanderbilt or Ohio State since 1978 and 1956, respectively. The Hokies do hold a long history with Cincinatti, though, due to a 13-year period where both teams were in the Metro Conference, mostly during the 1980's. Those two haven't met since 2014. The Hokies control the head-to-head 39-14 against the Bearcats.

“As the College Baseball Series continues to grow nationwide, bringing a tournament to Nashville is an exciting milestone for our organization,” said Jared Schrom, senior vice president of REV Entertainment — the host company for this event — also hosting the College Baseball Classic in Arlington, Texas. “Nashville is one of the country’s great sports and entertainment destinations and First Horizon Park provides a tremendous setting for college baseball.

The event will take place at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds, who are the Triple-A affiliates for the Milwaulkee Brewers.

“We are really looking forward to challenging our guys, getting them away from home and getting them into a good baseball environment, much like was the case for us in Arlington [Texas] last year," Szefc said. "So, we look forward to the challenge. We appreciate this invitation from REV Entertainment. We will be ready to go and well prepared.”

The Hokies made their College Baseball Series debut last season in Arlington, Texas, where they played a trio of SEC teams, going 0-3 but remaining somewhat competitive deep into a few of those games. The Hokies will have a much easier slate compared to the gauntlet of teams that were in Arlington over that three-day stretch last season, though facing an SEC power in Vanderbilt and a pair of NCAA Tournament-caliber programs should still provide an excellent early-season measuring stick for John Szefc's club.

There are still three more weekends to fill out that don't include conference schedules, so there will be news to be released. Virginia Tech on SI will have everything covered regarding Virginia Tech's 2027 schedule.