Virginia Tech Lands Commitment From DII Catching Transfer Caleb Strawhecker

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech continued to add to its transfer portal haul late Thursday night, landing its seventh commitment of the offseason and addressing one of the biggest remaining needs on the roster. The Hokies secured a commitment from former West Chester catcher Caleb Strawhecker, giving head coach John Szefc an experienced option behind the plate heading into the 2027 season.

Thank you West Chester for the last 2 years. Let’s go Hokies! pic.twitter.com/prMHdOkTXV — Caleb Strawhecker (@CalebStrawheck1) June 26, 2026

Strawhecker arrives in Blacksburg after spending the past two seasons at Division II West Chester, where he was one of the program's most productive hitters. Across 98 career starts, he slashed .337/.458/.560 while collecting nearly 100 hits. He also drove in 70 runs, blasted 13 home runs, and added 24 doubles and three triples during his career with the Golden Rams.

Perhaps most impressive were Strawhecker's plate discipline numbers. The catcher struck out just 51 times in two seasons while drawing 64 walks, showcasing a mature approach at the plate and an ability to consistently get on base. Those are traits that should translate well as he makes the jump to the ACC.

Defensively, Strawhecker fills a glaring hole on Virginia Tech's roster. The Hokies entered the offseason with sophomore CJ Oxendine and incoming freshman Justin Muñoz as their primary catching options, but they desperately needed additional depth behind the plate. Not only did Virginia Tech land a third catcher, but they also brought in a player who could legitimately push for the starting job when spring practice begins.

Muñoz will be entering his first collegiate season, while Oxendine has seen only limited action during his career. The sophomore has accumulated just eight career at-bats, including only two in ACC play, recording one hit. While Oxendine showed flashes defensively when given opportunities, neither he nor Muñoz has the level of collegiate experience that Strawhecker brings to the position.

Because Strawhecker comes from the Division II level, advanced metrics and detailed defensive data is somewhat difficult to find. However, the available numbers paint the picture of a somewhat reliable defender. He committed just eight errors during his collegiate career and posted a .986 fielding percentage, a mark that is roughly in line with the Division II average for catchers.

Strawhecker becomes the seventh member of Virginia Tech's transfer class, joining Evan Hankins, Chris Torres, Nate Bennett, Mike Staiano, Aiden VanDeHater, and Daniel Powell. He is also just the second position player to commit to the Hokies this cycle, joining Tennessee transfer Evan Hankins.

With Strawhecker now in the fold, Virginia Tech sits at 37 players for next season, three above the NCAA's new 34-man roster limit. While the addition of another catcher could signal that the Hokies are nearing the end of their portal activity, it would still be surprising if Szefc and his staff are finished,. Virginia Tech could still look to add another impact bat, additional pitching depth, or another versatile piece before the offseason is officially complete.