Virginia Tech Softball Heads North to Chestnut Hill for Second Road ACC Series of Season

The No. 11/12 Virginia Tech Hokies head to the second-most northern ACC school, Boston College, for their third conference series of the 2026 campaign, fresh off a sweep over the NC State Wolfpack at home.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



The Hokies will now play a doubleheader at Boston College on Friday, March 27 beginning at 3 p.m.



The date and time of Game 3 will be determined after Friday's contests.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/IYlSXTWnzn — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 26, 2026

After the two sides didn't meet in 2025, the Hokies (28-4, 4-2 ACC) get a chance to extend upon their 11-year, 13-game win streak over the Eagles.

That span includes nine games under the tenure of head coach Pete D'Amour where in each meeting Tech has been ranked, and the Hokies have outscored Boston College 83-14. The Eagles have had trouble under the D'Amour era in finding runs against the maroon-and-orange, and it should be a similar result in this meeting.

The Hokies didn't take the diamond for a midweek contest this week, so their last game action happened against NC State at home this past weekend, where Tech only allowed the Wolfpack to cross the plate four times in a three game series.

This impressive showing in the circle tabbed two Hokie arms as ACC honorees: ACC Freshman of the Week, Bree Carrico; and ACC Pitcher of the Week, Emma Mazzarone.

Mazzarone bookended starts in the circle as she shoved 11.0 IP over her two outings while never allowing an earned run to come across, as she held the opposing NC State bats to a combined .108 batting average.

As Mazzarone is settling into her third season against ACC competition, she has become more confident in the circle as she is pounding the zone more against batters. This allowed her to fan 17 Wolfpack batters this past weekend, while Carrico finished the week just behind with a strikeout count of 16.

Carrico's entire redshirt freshman campaign has been electric after not appearing in any games last season, but through 18 appearances and 59.0 IP, she stands with a 1.42 ERA. While she didn't start any contests over the week, she came into a dicey situation in the Saturday game, showcasing off her composure.

Carrico, on Saturday, entered the top of the first without any outs recorded, and already had runners standing on the corners, trailing 2-0. While she allowed a single which didn't count as an earned run for Carrico, limiting the damage to 3-0 and finding three outs kept the Hokies offense in line to power through with 11 unanswered runs.

"I was really focused on what's the strength of our pitchers," Hokies head coach Pete D'Amour said during a preseason media appearance. "Why do we label pitchers? Why do we label them ace? Why do we label them starter, reliever? They're pitchers and their job is to get outs."

The series will just take place over two days with a Friday doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. with game two following game place around 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All three games will be available for viewing on the ACC Network Extra, while game three's time will be decided after Friday's doubleheader.