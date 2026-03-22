Hughes: Virginia Tech Softball's Solid Start Same Old, Same Old

Virginia Tech softball is used to a high level of competition. That applies to internal competition among the team's players, the non-conference slate the team plays before conference play, etc., etc.

They're used to approaching the game the same way: Win. Draw hits. Do what must be done. Take care of business. Hit balls hard.

Last season, the team came out to a 24-5 start in their first 29. This season was similar, with the squad sitting at 25-4 at the same mark. However, this year's team started 23-2, the best-ever start under head coach Pete D'Amour.

Virginia Tech claimed its first ACC series at home with 10-0 and 11-3 run-rule victories over the Wolfpack; the team has won 19 of its last 21 contests, with a pair of losses to then-No. 25 Duke serving as the sole blemishes on an otherwise essentially spotless season. The Hokies are now 27-4, with a 3-2 mark in league play.

"If we're down five, down six, we're gonna hit," D'Amour said after the 11-3 victory on Saturday. "There's no difference in approach or anything."

WALK IT OFF RACHEL ‼️



HOKIES WIN #Hokies pic.twitter.com/AuKVvMCnOR — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 21, 2026

That "take care of business mentality" shows up both at the plate and in the circle. We'll pivot to pitching: This year, Carrico — who did not play in 2025, her true freshman season, due to injury — has pitched 58 innings, conceding 33 hits, 15 runs (12 earned) and 25 walks. She has allowed 76 strikeouts, eight doubles, no triples and two home runs.

"Same old, same old with her," D'Amour said. "Good drop, command the change. In the strike zone all the time. So, just a continuation of her year."

Her ERA? 1.45. Her batting average allowed? .163.

"She hasn't started a lot of games, but it seems like when she comes in, she's ready to go," D'Amour said.

Beyond Carrico, the Hokies' other two main options, junior lefty Emma Mazzarone and freshman right-hander Avery Layton, also have sub-three ERAs, sitting at 2.69 and 2.89, respectively.

In the hitting department, Virginia Tech has been potent from spots one through nine. Third baseman Jordan Lynch leads the team through 31 games with 38 runs — and a .461 RBI. Lynch's 90 total bases on the team is also first ahead of a gaggle of other Hokies, that being center fielder Addison Foster (67), left fielder Nora Abromavage (65), and both catcher Zoe Yaeger and first baseman Michelle Chatfield (64).

Still, several hitters have brought a unique punch to the Hokies' multi-dimensional offense. Six have notched eight or more doubles, paced by Lynch's 11 and designated player/catcher Kylie Aldridge's 10.

In the home run category, four Hokies have logged seven or more yard-leaving blasts, with fifth-year second baseman Rachel Castine leading the way at nine. Castine went 3-for-3 at the plate Saturday and knocked two home runs — including the decisive walk-off homer to cement the Hokies' 11-3 game two victory.

"It's pretty cool to come out twice and just kick some butt," Castine joked. "I saw a ball coming at me that I could hit hard."

In stolen bases, second baseman/right fielder Gaby Mizelle has been successful on eight of her nine steal attempts, while Lynch and Foster are 7-for-8 and 7-for-7, respectively.

As a team, nine Virginia Tech hitters are currently hitting over .300, with Lynch and Foster in the .400 club at .461 and .427. The Hokies have a triad of hitters right outside that mark, with Yaeger, Aldridge and Chatfield sitting at .398, .396 and .390 clips, respectively.

"It takes pressure off of individual players," Castine said of the group's collective consistency. "If you don't get it done, the person behind you will. So, just playing free. We worked on our mental all fall. So, not being too hard on ourselves, just going out there and playing for each other."

To sum up: Virginia Tech has stellar pitching and stellar hitting. As usual. The Hokies are exceedingly likely to qualify for their sixth straight regional under head coach Pete D'Amour (seventh straight if disregarding 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic). If things swing the right way, Virginia Tech could be in play for its first hosting of a regional since the 2022 season, when the squad qualified for that year's 16-team super regional.

It will take consistency, however. Virginia Tech has displayed it through 31 games, but with 20-plus games still left on the slate, the Hokies' execution will need to be at a premium for hosting a regional to be on the table. Virginia Tech currently sits No. 14 on D1Softball's poll at the time of writing.

Virginia Tech wraps up its series with NC State today at noon ET, with coverage for the contest available on ACC Network Extra.