Virginia Tech Softball: Preview ahead of Semifinal Clash with Clemson Tigers
Two vastly different quarterfinal performances set up a semifinal matchup between the three-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (41-10, 18-6, ACC) and the number two overall seed, the Clemson Tigers (42-12, 19-5).
Friday's contest was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. start, but a rainy Boston forecast in the afternoon has pushed first pitch up to 12:30 p.m.
The last series of the regular season for Tech decided the seeding for both the Hokies and the Tigers, after Clemson wrapped up their season a week prior. Two losses against the Seminoles in Blacksburg allowed the Tigers to clench the two-seed for the tournament.
Setting themselves up with a quarterfinal matchup against the top-25 Virginia Cavaliers, which produced a back-and-forth affair. The Tigers had their back pushed against the wall in the bottom of the sixth against the Wahoos, trailing 4-3. Loading the bases with no outs for Taylor Pipkins, who subsequently hit the go-ahead grand slam to win the contest for Clemson, 7-4.
The only back-and-forth battle in Tech's quarterfinal matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels came in the circle, from two elite ACC arms, Emma Lemley and Kenna Raye Dark. Both pitchers held the opposing attack scoreless through five innings, with neither side stringing together more than a few base runners in an inning every so often.
A four-run bottom of the sixth propelled the Hokies past North Carolina with a shutout victory from Lemley to earn their fourth semifinal bid in the last five seasons.
Breaking the national tie for team shutouts, with Tech's 21st of the season. The Hokies also lead the ACC in one of the most important hitting statistics, home runs hit. With 102 on the season, and leading that charge is ACC Player of the Year, Cori McMillan, who has 29 on her senior campaign.
This is the first matchup between the two decorated ACC programs in over two years, dating back to April 2023--a series in which the Hokies picked up the win over the No. 6-ranked Tigers at the time.
Over three decades of coaching experience will split the diamond on Friday afternoon. With Tech head coach in his ninth collegiate coaching season, after spending two years at Kennesaw State. Tigers coach John Rittman has an impressive track record, as any coach could have. Having tenures with Stanford, Kansas, and the United States National Team before joining Clemson in the winter of 2017.
Clemson is in search of its first ACC title in program history, and the Hokies are looking to reclaim the ACC glory of the late 2000s. Tech has yet to find itself in the finals of the tournament since 2008 when they won.
The winner of the semifinal matchup on this bracket, nonetheless, will have a tough task at hand in the finals. Because in the opposite semifinal matchup, a battle between the last 10 ACC champs, Florida State and Duke--having an 8/2 championship ratio between the two schools.
A close battle between the two and three-seeded teams in the tournament will commence at 12:30 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
