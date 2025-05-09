Updated 2025 ACC Softball Tournament Bracket: Times and Matchups for Semifinals Set
After two days of competition in Boston, an upset has yet to occur in the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament and the semifinals are set. Virginia Tech is set to face Clemson tomorrow while Florida State will face Duke.
Game 9: Florida State vs Duke | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
This will be the fourth trip to the semis for Tech head coach Pete D'Amour, after taking over the program in 2019--D'Amour has also yet to miss an ACC tournament bid during his time at Tech.
The Hokies, who were the 3 seed in the tournament, had slated the fourth and final game across Thursday's action. Defeating the Tar Heels in a grueling pitchers' duel, staying scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, where Tech put up four runs en route to its quarterfinal victory, 4-0--the nation-leading 21st shutout for the Hokies.
Producing two matchups in the semifinals, which are clean seeded one through four. A recap from Thursday's quarterfinal slate:
Thursday's action started with an 11 a.m. matchup between the number one overall seed in the tournament, the Florida State Seminoles, and the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. A contest that ended in six innings for the Seminoles, starting the quarterfinals with a commanding victory, 8-0.
The closest-seeded matchup followed between the defending ACC tournament champs, the Duke Blue Devils, against the fifth-seeded Stanford Cardinal--even though the Cardinal entered the matchup with a lower seed in the national rankings. The Blue Devils followed Florida State with a shutout victory of their own, defeating the Cardinal, 7-0, setting up a semifinal matchup between Duke and the Seminoles.
A semifinal set that has produced the last four ACC tournament champions, two apiece for both Florida State and the Blue Devils.
The seven-seeded Virginia Cavaliers became the closest to an upset in the second top-25 matchup of the day, carrying a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth, before the Clemson Tigers hit a go-ahead grand slam to punch their ticket into the semis.
Weather concerns have moved Friday's matchups up to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.--giving the Seminoles back-to-back morning contests.
Tech is looking for its first ACC tournament finals appearance since 2008 and the first under the tenure of D'Amour. In their path is yet another matchup against a foe they have yet to see this season--going back to the 2023 season for the last matchup with the Tigers, which the Hokies took the series.
Depth runs up and down the Hokies' lineup on the offense and defensive depth charts. Impressively, holding the number one spot for two important statistics on opposite sides. A nation-leading 20 shutouts were pitched and an ACC-leading 96 home runs were hit for the Hokies throughout the year.
